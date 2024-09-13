Russia to expel 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying and 'subversive activities'

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

Russia’s Federal Security Service on Friday accused six British diplomats of spying and said a decision has been made to withdraw their accreditation.

Russian state TV quoted an official from the security service known as the FSB as saying that they will be expelled. The expulsions come as Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Washington for talks with President Joe Biden that will include Ukraine’s request to use Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia.

Starmer said on his way to the U.S. that Britain does not “seek any conflict with Russia.” “Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia could end this conflict straight away,” he told reporters.

“Ukraine has the right to self-defense and we’ve obviously been absolutely fully supportive of Ukraine’s right to self-defense — we’re providing training capability, as you know. But we don’t seek any conflict with Russia — that’s not our intention in the slightest,” he said.

The FSB said it received documents indicating that the diplomats were sent to Russia by a division of the U.K. Foreign Office “whose main task is to inflict a strategic defeat on our country,” and that they were involved in “intelligence-gathering and subversive activities.”

Based on these documents and “in response to numerous unfriendly steps by London,” the Russian Foreign Ministry withdrew the accreditation of the diplomats, the FSB said, without identifying them. It warned that if other diplomats are found to be carrying out “similar actions,” the agency “will demand early termination of their missions” to Russia.

Russian state TV said in a report that the six diplomats had met with independent media and rights groups that have been declared “foreign agents” — a label the Russian authorities have actively used against organizations and individuals critical of the Kremlin.

The British Embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. There was no immediate comment from Britain's Foreign Office.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in an online statement that “We fully agree with the assessments of the activities of the British so-called diplomats expressed by the Russian FSB. The British Embassy has gone far beyond the limits outlined by the Vienna Conventions." She said the diplomats were carrying out “subversive actions aimed at causing harm to our people.”

Expulsions of diplomats — both Western diplomats working in Russia and Russian diplomats working in Western countries — have become increasingly common since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian news outlet RBC counted last year that Western countries and Japan expelled a total 670 Russian diplomats between the beginning of 2022 and October 2023, while Moscow expelled 346 diplomats in response. According to RBC, it was more than in the previous 20 years combined.

In May the U.K. expelled Russia’s defense attaché in London, alleging he was an undeclared intelligence officer, and closed several Russian diplomatic properties in Britain that it said were being used for spying.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Photos show a US Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber flying with Japanese F-35s for the first time

    The operation focused on integrating the stealth bomber with US allies and partners over the Indo-Pacific region.

  • New beanless 'coffee' emerges but does it taste any good?

    Start-ups launch drinks that look and taste like coffee but they say are better for the environment.

  • Tavernier to stay on at Rangers - gossip

    Rangers captain to stay after repeated links to Turkey as Dundee retain interest in free agent...

  • Boeing workers strike as 25% pay rise rejected

    More than 30,000 workers down tools after union members voted overwhelmingly to back the strike.

  • N Korea releases rare photos of Kim at uranium facility

    Mr Kim called for the site to increase its production of nuclear warheads, state media said.

  • Filipino televangelist pleads not guilty to child abuse and human trafficking charges

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine televangelist, who calls himself the “anointed son of God” and once claimed to have stopped an earthquake, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of abuse of minors and human trafficking in a court arraignment that's the latest mark of his reversal of fortune.

  • Russia expels six British diplomats it accuses of spying and sabotage activity

    Britain's embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The FSB, the main successor agency to the Soviet KGB, said it had documents showing that a British foreign office department in London responsible for Eastern Europe and Central Asia was coordinating what it called "the escalation of the political and military situation" and was tasked with ensuring Russia's strategic defeat in its war against Ukraine.

  • India's top court allows release on bail of New Delhi's chief minister after 6 months in jail

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Friday allowed the release on bail of Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent opposition leader and chief minister of New Delhi, who was arrested nearly six months ago ahead of national elections on charges of receiving bribes from a liquor distributor.

  • A trial begins for lawyers who once represented the Kremlin's late foe Alexei Navalny

    PETUSHKI, Russia (AP) — Three lawyers who once represented the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny went on trial Thursday in Russia, part of the Kremlin's unrelenting crackdown on dissent that has reached levels unseen since Soviet times.

  • Russia will be ‘at war’ with NATO if Ukraine long-range missile restrictions lifted, Putin warns

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that NATO allowing Ukraine to use longer-range missiles to strike inside his country would be seen by Moscow as the bloc’s direct entry into the war.

  • Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Election Endorsement Plans

    The Kansas City Chief quarterback's wife, Brittany, has been called a supporter by Donald Trump.

  • Report Reveals Very Different Ways Trump And Harris Spent Commercial Breaks In Debate

    Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.

  • Republican Strategist Goes Quiet on CNN When Asked About Trump’s Conspiracy

    A CNN panel got extremely heated on Wednesday night as Republican strategist Scott Jennings was asked if he believed Donald Trump’s debate comments about Haitians eating pets were rooted in racism.Jennings, a contributor to the network and former special assistant to George W. Bush, was pressed about the issue on NewsNight With Abby Phillip after the former president and other GOP figures boosted the claim about cats, dogs, and geese being consumed in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities say the

  • Trump Reveals Who He Will Blame If He Loses Election

    Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Trump gave Harris a shocking two-word compliment after the debate

    Presidential candidates both attended a memorial ceremony at Ground Zero hours after the debate

  • Jordan Klepper Taunts Trump With A Word He Really, Really Hates

    The "Daily Show" correspondent hit one of the former president's sorest spots.

  • Trump Demands ABC Be Shut Down for Daring to Fact Check Debate

    Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t

  • The Moment Trump Couldn’t Resist Bungling

    She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject

  • How Donald Trump Couldn’t Mask His Feelings During that Debate

    Even if former President Donald Trump continues to publicly insist that he won Tuesday night’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, his face told a different story, according to a leading microexpressions expert.“Trump shows anger throughout the debate,” explained Annie Särnblad in a microexpressions analysis done exclusively for the Daily Beast. “Anger is shown in a tight, clenched mouth,” she added. Microexpressions are “the universal facial expressions of our species,” which makes the

  • CNN Fact-Checks ‘Staggeringly Dishonest’ Trump Debate Circus

    CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina