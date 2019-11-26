Russia faces possible ban from Tokyo Olympics

Russia could be banned from competing in next year's Olympics.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said a four year ban from all world championships has been recommended after investigations that showed Russia manipulated its data.

It's the latest in the doping saga that's hounded Moscow since 2015.

The Agency's independent Compliance Review Committee found that data handed over to them by Russia's Anti-Doping Agency were neither complete nor fully authentic.

The four-year Olympic ban would also see Russia miss out on the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Its athletes could only participate in the games if they compete as neutrals under the Olympic flag.

But they would have to prove that they are clean - and meet a number of other strict conditions.

The recommended ban will be put to executives during meetings in Paris on December 9th.

Russia can appeal if sanctioned.