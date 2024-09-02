Russia hits Kyiv with barrage of missiles as schools reopen

An explosion after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv before dawn on Monday morning - Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russia launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv early on Monday morning before children started the first day of the new school term.

Residents of Ukraine’s capital were awoken by a succession of loud explosions and the sound of air-defence interceptors being sent skywards.

Images showed a bright orange explosion illuminating the night sky over the city’s skyline during the barrage.

Ukraine’s air force said in total it destroyed 22 out of the 35 cruise and ballistic missiles and 20 of the 23 attack drones launched by Moscow.

Click here to view this content.

Air raid sirens rang out across the entire country for nearly two hours before the skies were declared clear at 6.30am local time.

The Kharkiv and Sumy regions were also targeted in the barrage.

Back to school

Across the war-torn country, the start of the school year had been celebrated and heralded as a moment for Ukrainians to attempt to continue with life as normal.

Yevheniia’s six-year-old daughter, Margo, was due to start school for the first time on Monday.

“Her hands were shaking, we woke up. Our apartment started to stink of smoke, but we still need to go to school, right? We are Ukrainians,” the 33-year-old mother told Reuters.

Rescue workers battle a fire in Kyiv after a missile strike on Sept 2 - AFP via Getty

Debris from intercepted missiles and drones rained down on every district in Kyiv, authorities said, sparking fires and damaging homes and infrastructure.

Parents often mark the start of the new school year by buying bouquets of flowers for their children and florists preparing for the busy day of sales were caught up in the carnage.

Kateryna, 34, had come out to buy flowers for her children. “Some of the florists were here from five in the morning, they had to drop and hide,” she said.

Metro station bombed

Vitali Klitschko, the city’s mayor, said the entrance to a metro station, which serves as a bomb shelter during Russia’s long-range raids, was hit in the Svyatoshynksyi district of the city.

Three people were injured, the capital’s military administration announced.

A sports complex reduced to rubble in Kyiv on Sept 2 - Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

In the Sumy region, which borders Russia, a rehabilitation centre for orphans was struck by Russian munitions, local officials said.

“There were no children in the institution at that time. However, 18 residents of nearby houses were injured, including six children, nine women and three men,” the local prosecutor’s office reported.

Polish response

Poland scrambled its air force to potentially intercept Russian missiles launched in its direction.

The jets were launched after Warsaw had called on its Nato allies to help protect the skies over Ukraine with cross-border air-defence systems.

“Membership in Nato does not trump each country’s responsibility for the protection of its own airspace – it’s our own constitutional duty,” Radoslaw Sikorski, the country’s foreign minister, told the Financial Times.

“I’m personally of the view that, when hostile missiles are on a course of entering our airspace, it would be legitimate self-defence (to strike them) because once they do cross into our airspace, the risk of debris injuring someone is significant.”

Click here to view this content.