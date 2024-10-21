Russia investigates the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet in Sudan's Darfur region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Russia said Monday it is investigating the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Darfur.

The message from Russia's Embassy in Khartoum came after videos circulated online suggesting a cargo jet had been downed in Sudan's Malha region in northern Darfur near the border with Chad.

The embassy's message said Russians may have been aboard the aircraft at the time.

The Associated Press