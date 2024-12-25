Russia launches ‘inhumane’ Christmas Day missile attack on Ukraine

Rescuers carry a body after an apartment building was hit by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via Reuters

Russia launched a major Christmas Day missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities, targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said over 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and over 100 attack drones were used to strike Ukraine’s power sources on Wednesday morning.

“Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack. What could be more inhumane?” the Ukrainian president said, adding: “They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine.”

Despite the country-wide air alerts, he vowed that “Russian evil will not break Ukraine and will not ruin Christmas”.

At least six people were wounded in a missile attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Emergency services evacuate a resident from a building heavily damaged in the strike - STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s energy minister, said Russia again “massively attacks energy infrastructure”. Ukraine’s air force alerted multiple missiles fired at Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Poltava regions east of the country.

Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said one Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine managed to shoot down at least 50 missiles and a significant number of drones. He added: “Unfortunately, there have been hits.

“As of now, there are power outages in several regions. Power engineers are working to restore power supply as soon as possible. I thank everyone who is working for the country, who is on combat duty, who is protecting our skies.”

Footage showed Ukrainian families taking shelter in Kyiv’s metro stations early on Christmas morning as the air raid sirens sounded across the capital.

People take shelter in a Kyiv metro station amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Christmas Day - Reuters

Ukrainian state energy operator, Ukrenergo, applied preemptive power outages across the country, due to a “massive missile attack,” leading to electricity going out in several districts of Kyiv.

The country’s largest private energy company DTEK said its generating facilities were attacked during the strike, causing “serious damages” to power equipment.

“This year, it is the 13th massive attack on the Ukrainian energy sector and the 10th massive attack on the company’s energy facilities,” DTEK said on Telegram.

Separately, in the Dnipro region in Ukraine’s east, Serhiy Lysak, the local governor, reported that Russian forces been “massively attacking” the region and was trying to “destroy” it’s power system.

Russia has intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector since spring 2024, damaging almost half of its generating capacity and causing hours-long blackouts throughout the country.