Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

(Reuters) - Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military said early on Monday, adding that according to preliminary information there were no injuries or damage.

Up to 10 drones were destroyed on their approach to the city in the region surrounding Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that full estimates of the size of the attack will come later on Monday.

Most of central and eastern Ukraine was under air raid alerts at 0230 GMT on Monday.

