Russia launches 'massive strike' on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Jacob Phillips
·2 min read
People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian military attack on Thursday (REUTERS)
People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian military attack on Thursday (REUTERS)

Russia has launched a “massive” nationwide strike targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne and Lutsk on Thursday morning, Ukrainian news outlets Zerkalo Tyzhnya and Suspilne said.

Further explosions could also be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, although the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defences were working on Thursday.

Ukraine's air force previously announced a nationwide alert that warned that Russia had launched seven Tu-95 strategic bombers, the Kyiv Independent reports.

"Energy infrastructure is once again targeted by the enemy's massive strike," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on Facebook.

People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian military attack (REUTERS)
People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian military attack (REUTERS)

Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo introduced emergency power cuts amid the attack - the second big attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month.

Ukraine's top private power company DTEK said the power cuts impacted the capital as well as Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions.

During the Thursday missile attack on the western Rivne region, governor Oleksandr Koval said 280,000 consumers experienced power cuts. He also reported interruptions in water supply without elaborating on damage.

The mayor of the western town of Lutsk reported power cuts after several strikes, adding that the services were working to connect water and heating infrastructure to alternative power sources.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on Thursday that Russia was deliberately stockpiling weapons, including arms from North Korea, to launch mass attacks on cities and infrastructure.

"They stockpiled missiles for strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, for warfare against civilians during the cold, during the winter," Yermak said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Russia had launched more than 800 KAB-guided aerial bombs, nearly 460 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles over the past week.

"The enemy continues to attack Kharkiv with missiles," city mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper urged residents to stay in shelter in a separate message.

Meanwhile, Russia's air defence systems destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones overnight over four regions, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Fourteen of the drones were destroyed over the Krasnodar region, six over the Bryansk region, three over Moscow-annexed Crimea and two over the Rostov region, it said.

Krasnodar's regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, wrote on Telegram that two districts in the southern Russian region were subjected to a "massive drone attack" overnight. One civilian was injured, he said.

A local Telegram channel published footage showing an object crashing into a building in the town of Slavyansk-na-Kubani, followed by a loud boom and fireball. It could not be immediately verified.

Latest Stories

  • Russian acts of sabotage may lead to NATO invoking Article 5, says German intel chief

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's acts of sabotage against Western targets may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking the alliance's Article 5 mutual defence clause, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event of the DGAP think tank in Berlin on Wednesday, Bundesnachrichtendienst chief Bruno Kahl said he expected Moscow to further step up its hybrid warfare. "The extensive use of hybrid measures by Russia increases the risk that NATO will eventually consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defence clause," he noted.

  • Donald Trump's 'Happy Thanksgiving' Message Takes A Very Divisive Turn

    The president-elect fired off his traditional Thanksgiving rant on social media.

  • Musk accuses Trump whistleblower Vindman of ‘treason,’ says ‘he will pay’

    Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested retired Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman “committed treason” and “will pay” after the former Trump impeachment witness accused the tech billionaire and close Trump ally of being unwittingly used by Russia. “Vindman is on the payroll of Ukranian oligarchs and has committed treason against the United States,” Musk wrote on…

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration in recent years, Carney says

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says Canada didn't live up to its values on immigration over the last few years as it allowed more people into the country than it could absorb.

  • Mexico’s President Forced to Clarify Trump’s Big Border Claim

    President-elect Donald Trump announced a “productive conversation” with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday and declared on Truth Social that America’s border crisis had been solved. Trump claimed Sheinbaun had “agreed to stop migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.” He also claimed that the two leaders “talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drug

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • Dozens Of Injured Russian Soldiers 'Rioted' Over Army's 'Mistreatment', UK Says

    It's yet another consequence of Putin's "meat grinder" tactics on the battlefield.

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • Trump Says U.S. Will Impose Massive Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China From Day 1

    The tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada will apply to "ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders," the president-elect wrote.

  • Elon Musk's father suggests having babies should be more like breeding horses

    The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk framed the 2024 election and their bond has only deepened since.

  • The West is struggling to give Ukraine the weapons it needs — but there may be a solution

    Several allies are giving money to Ukraine for the development of its homegrown arms industry, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • New Russian missile fired at Ukraine carried warheads without explosives, sources say

    A new ballistic missile fired by Russia at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last week carried multiple warheads but no explosives, and caused limited damage, two senior Ukrainian government sources said. Their comments appeared to confirm the Kremlin's own description of the weapon's use last Thursday as a warning to the West after the United States and Britain allowed Ukraine to fire their missiles into Russia. The two sources provided more details about the new weapon as Western experts try to learn more about what U.S. officials say was an experimental intermediate-range missile.

  • CNN Data Reporter Has ‘Goodness Gracious’ Moment Over GOP's House Majority

    “This is crazy, right?” asked Harry Enten, who spotted a "shining light" for Democrats.

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Liberals table a GST holiday bill with no mention of $250 rebate cheques

    The Liberal government has introduced a bill that would bring in a promised GST holiday starting next month — but it doesn't include the government's proposal to send $250 rebate cheques to certain Canadians.The omission of the promised rebate from Bill C-78, tabled Wednesday afternoon, appears to be an attempt by the Liberals to salvage the time-sensitive tax break without addressing calls to expand eligibility for the rebate cheques just yet.That omission almost certainly guarantees the bill w

  • Trump team asks NY attorney general to dismiss business fraud case

    President-elect Trump has asked New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) to drop her multimillion-dollar civil fraud case against him, citing a need to “cure” partisan divisions following Trump’s election victory. D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney whom Trump tapped for solicitor general, in Tuesday’s letter framed dropping the case as “necessary for the health of our…

  • Sharon Stone Trashes ‘Uneducated’ Americans Over Trump Win

    Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass

  • Russia says it will respond if US places missiles in Japan

    Russia said on Wednesday that if the United States stationed missiles in Japan, this would threaten Russian security and prompt Moscow to retaliate. Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday that Japan and the U.S. aim to compile a joint military plan for a possible Taiwan emergency that includes deploying missiles. It cited unnamed U.S. and Japanese sources as saying that under the plan, the U.S. would deploy missile units to the Nansei Islands of Japan's southwestern Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures, and to the Philippines.

  • NDP won’t support Liberal $250 rebate plan unless eligibility expanded: Singh

    OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says while he supports the Liberal plan to give Canadians a GST break during the holidays, he won’t back the $250 rebate proposal unless the government expands eligibility to the most vulnerable.