‘Russia must lose to stop World War III’ | Ukraine: The Latest Anniversary Special in Kyiv

Telegraph journalists David Knowles, Francis Dearnley and Dominic Nicholls were joined by Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

“As a human rights lawyer, I have spent years and years implementing law to defend people and human dignity,” said Ms Matviichuk.

“But now I find myself in a situation where the law doesn’t work. Because Russian troops are deliberately shelling residential buildings, schools, churches, hospitals.

“They are abducting, robbing, raping and killing civilians… and the entire UN architecture of peace and security can’t stop it.

“My answer is: give Ukraine weapons.”

