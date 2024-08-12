Russia orders evacuations in border region of Belgorod amid Ukrainian offensive

Russia on Monday evacuated parts of another region next to Ukraine after Kyiv sharply increased military activity near the border just days after its biggest incursion into Russian territory since the start of the 2022 war.

Russia on Monday ordered new evacuations in its border region of Belgorod, the local governor said, as it battled to contain a Ukrainian offensive in the neighbouring Kursk region.

Ukrainian forces rammed through the Russian border early on Tuesday and swept across some Western parts of Kursk region, a surprise attack that may be aimed at gaining leverage in possible ceasefire talks after the US election.

Apparently caught by surprise, Russia by Sunday has stabilised the front in the Kursk region, though Ukraine had carved out a sliver of Russian territory where battled were continuing on Monday, according to Russian war bloggers.

In the neighbouring Belgorod region to the south, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that evacuations had begun from the Krasnaya Yaruga District due to "enemy activity on the border" that was a "threat".

"I am sure that our servicemen will do everything to cope with the threat that has arisen," Gladkov said. "We are starting to move people who live in the Krasnaya Yaruga district to safer places."

(Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russia must 'feel' the war, Zelensky says, as fighting on Russian territory continues

Incursion into Russia’s Kursk region: A risky gamble for Ukraine?

'Thousands' of troops part of incursion aiming to 'destabilise' Russia, says top Ukrainian official