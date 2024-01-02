Russia pounds cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv with missiles after Putin vows revenge on Ukraine over Belgorod

Firefighters at the scene of a Russian missile strike on Kyiv (REUTERS)

Vladimir Putin’s military unleashed a wave of air strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv during the early morning rush hour as Ukrainians returned to work in the New Year.

The bombardment came hours after President Vladimir Putin promised to avenge what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod that killed 24 civilian people.

Russia barraged the Ukrainian capital with waves of missiles during the morning peak-hour, cutting off power in parts of the city and sending debris from downed weapons falling across thearea.

"Explosions in the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, urging people to stay safe.

Olexander Scherba, a senior Ukrainian diplomat, tweeted: “They do like to send their missiles during the rush hour when people are getting to work.

“It literally rains missiles over Kyiv now. Very loud. Can’t imagine what it would’ve been like without Patriots.”

Ukraine's air force said earlier on Tuesday it had destroyed all 35 attack drones that Russia launched after midnight targeting several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The attacks came after Putin said on Monday that Ukraine's strikes on Belgorod "will not go unpunished." They kept most of Ukraine under air raid alerts for hours.

Klitschko said that gas pipelines were damaged in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district and electricity was cut off in several buildings of the capital.

Russian missile attack was not immediately clear. The assault follows Russia's largest air attack on Ukraine on Friday that killed at least 39 people.

The city of Kharkiv was also under a "massive missile attack," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Russia said that Ukraine launched its attack on Belgorod from the Kharkiv region, just across the Russian border.