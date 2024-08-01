Russia prisoner swap - live: Evan Gershkovich and Vladimir Kara-Murza set to be freed in huge diplomatic deal

A high-profile prisoner swap between Russia and the West that may include jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich could take place today, according to reports.

The exchange, which could also see Kremlin assassins sent back to Russia, would be the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the US in over a decade.

Mr Gershkovich, who was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges by a Russian court last month, could return to the US as early as Thursday, Bloomberg reported. The Kremlin and Washington have not confirmed the swap.

Jailed Briton Vladimir Kara-Murza could also be released as part of the deal, as well as former US Marine Paul Whelan who has been detained since 2018.

It comes after a series of mysterious movements of prominent Western prisoners prompted speculation that Vladimir Putin had agreed to swap them for Russians held in the West.

Flight tracking site Flightradar24 showed that a special Russian government plane used for a previous prisoner swap, involving the United States and Russia, had flown from Moscow to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Who is Evan Gershkovich? The reporter falsely jailed by Russia at centre of US-Moscow prisoner exchange

13:37 , Alexander Butler

Appearing in court, Evan Gershkovich would often crack a smile or laugh for the cameras from inside the glass-walled cage he was being held in. On another occasion he made a heart shape with his hands and put it to his chest. A message to family, friends and the wider world that the trumped up espionage charges for which he was handed a 16-year sentence would not break him.

It is a fate he had seen many times, dissidents, critics and journalists jailed – but one that increased significantly in the wake of Vladimir Putin‘s decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. Gershkovich tweeted in July 2022 that summer that it had become “a regular practice of watching people you know get locked away for years.” Less than a year later he was in prison himself, becoming the first US journalist to be accused of spying in Russia since the Cold War.

The 32-year-old was detained for just doing his job, a reporting trip for his newspaper, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), to the city of Yekaterinburg – around 900 miles east of Moscow. A day later he was pictured being taken inside a Moscow courthouse, flanked by security personnel, wearing a mustard coat, its hood over his head.

13:34 , Alexander Butler

Former US Marine Paul Whelan, has been in Russian custody since he was arrested just after Christmas in 2018 on what American officials have described as bogus spying charges.

He had travelled to Russia several times on business prior to his arrest by the FSB at a Hotel Metropol Moscow on 28 December 2018.

He was accused of taking delivery of a USB drive containing security-sensitive information and formally charged with espionage offences on 3 January, which Mr Whelan strongly denied.

Held at Moscow’s Lefortovo Prison, he was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in prison on 15 June 2020.

Former US marine Paul Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison in 2020 (AFP via Getty Images)

13:25 , Alexander Butler

After the death of Alexei Navalny, jailed British-Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza became the face of anti-Kremlin resistance.

The 42-year-old University of Cambridge graduate was arrested in April 2022 hours after CNN broadcast an interview in which he said Russia was being run by a “regime of murderers”.

A year later, he was sentenced to 25 years in a Siberian penal colony in the Omsk region, where he now resides in a punishment cell only three metres long and one-and-a-half metres wide, nearly 6,000 miles from his wife and children living in the US.

13:23 , Alexander Butler

Evan Gershkovich, Vladimir Kara-Murza and Paul Whelan are among those set to be released on Thursday (AP/Getty)

Pro-Kremlin strategist claims prisoner exchange ‘complete’

13:18 , Alexander Butler

Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin strategist with strong links to the Russian government, has claimed that Russia and the US have completed their prisoner exchange.

“The exchange of agents took place. The exact lists are not yet known,” he said on Telegram. “On the Russian side, these are honest officers. On the American side, these are political figures who worked in the interests of the United States.”

The Kremlin has still declined to comment on heightened speculation that a prisoner swap including Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is being carried out.

Biggest swap since the Cold War

13:16 , Alexander Butler

The prisoner swap between Russia and the West is set to be the biggest exchange since the Cold War, with Moscow preparing to release between 20 and 30 political prisoners.

The largest exchange since then took place in 2010, which involved 14 people. In 2022, US basketball player Brittney Griner was swapped for a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year sentence.

Jailed Briton Vladimir Kara-Murza could be released as part of the deal, as well as former US Marine Paul Whelan who has been detained since 2018.

13:11 , Alexander Butler

