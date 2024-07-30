Russia says its forces took control of Pivdenne in eastern Ukraine

Reuters
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had taken control of the settlement of Pivdenne in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, as Moscow's slow but grinding push through the industrial Donbas area continued.

Pivdenne, which Russia calls by its Soviet-era name of Leninskoe, adjoins Toretsk, a Ukrainian stronghold and coal mining town towards which Russia began pushing in June.

In 2022, Ukrainian authorities gave Pivdenne's pre-war population as 1,404, and Toretsk's as around 30,000. Kyiv did not immediately comment on Pivdenne's status.

The towns are located close to the longtime frontline in place since 2014, when Russian-backed forces seized parts of the Donetsk region, including the city of Horlivka, 12km (7 miles) from Pivdenne.

Russia's push for Toretsk is one of the most active combat zones in the Donetsk region, with Moscow's forces also moving towards Pokrovsk, a key Ukrainian transport hub located around 70km (43 miles) west of Toretsk.

Moscow said on Sunday that its forces had taken two villages, Prohres and Yevhenivka, on the approaches to Pokrovsk.

Russia says it annexed the Donetsk region, along with three other Ukrainian provinces, in September 2022, and that Kyiv must vacate the regions as a precondition for peace talks.

Kyiv says it plans to return all four regions by force and to expel every Russian soldier from its territory.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva and Felix Light; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Focused amid the gunfire, an AP photographer captures another perspective of attack on Trump

    BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.

  • Trump Explains Why He Told Crowd They Won’t Have To Vote, And Makes It Sound Worse

    The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”

  • GOP senator, Fox News host battle over Harris ‘ding dong’ remark

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Monday said Americans view Vice President Harris as “a bit of a ding-dong,” a comment that was met with some pushback from Fox News host Neil Cavuto. Kennedy fired off a series of attacks against Harris on Fox News’s “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” repeatedly claiming polls show that Americans…

  • Biden Fires Parting Shot at Supreme Court: ‘Not Above Law’

    Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass

  • Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage

    Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of

  • Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video

    The Secretary of Transportation tells Shannon Bream that the former president kept two promises while in office — and that's it The post Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Biden’s former communications director: Trump wasn’t saying ‘there will be no more elections’

    President Biden’s former communications director poured water on some Democrat’s concerns Sunday that former President Trump implied there won’t be future elections if he’s elected again. Trump made the remarks at a Turning Point USA event on Friday, telling supporters, “In four years, you won’t have to vote again.” Kate Bedingfield wrote on social media…

  • Republican Arizona mayor backs Harris over Trump, evoking McCain

    The GOP mayor of Mesa, Ariz. — Phoenix’s largest suburb — endorsed Vice President Harris on Monday, saying only the vice president can “put country over party” in the November election. Mesa Mayor John Giles wrote in an op-ed for The Arizona Republic that Republicans should reject former President Trump at the ballot box. “Our…

  • NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

    WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.

  • MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy

    Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump administration secretary of the interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her

  • Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa

    The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.

  • Carville: Harris ‘gonna get slaughtered’ by attacks; Democrats ‘better be ready’

    Democratic political strategist James Carville warned Democrats to prepare for an onslaught of GOP attacks against Vice President Harris as Republicans look to win the White House back for former President Trump. “Look, she’s gonna get slaughtered,” Carville said in an interview released Monday on PBS’s “Firing Line” with Margaret Hoover. “And [Democrats] have got…

  • He Confirmed Russia Meddled in 2016 to Help Trump. Now, He’s Speaking Out

    Trump viewed the 2017 intel report as his "Achilles heel." The analyst who wrote it opens up about Trump, Russia and what really happened in 2016

  • Maggie Haberman Spots Sign That Trump ‘Isn’t Quite Sure How To Attack’ Kamala Harris

    The New York Times reporter highlighted the former president's unease with his likely 2024 rival.

  • Judge permanently blocks part of Florida’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’

    A federal judge has permanently blocked the restrictions Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on handling race-related issues in workplace training – part of the controversial Individual Freedom Act, better known as the “Stop WOKE Act.”

  • J.D. Vance Says Racism ‘Definitely’ Helped Trump Win in Resurfaced Clip

    Former President Donald Trump’s re-election running mate J.D. Vance was caught in another resurfaced clip talking about Trump and his MAGA fan base.In the video, Vance blamed the “well-educated and the alt-right” for a “hyper-racialized” 2016 election—and even called some Trump voters “racists.”In the clip, reportedly taken in 2017 at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Vance added that race frequently comes up because “race will always play a role in our country.”Read more at The D

  • Israel foreign minister urges NATO expel Turkey over threat to enter Israel

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel's foreign minister urged NATO to expel Turkey on Monday after its President Tayyip Erdogan threatened his country might enter Israel as it had entered Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh in the past. "In light of Turkish President Erdogan's threats to invade Israel and his dangerous rhetoric, Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed diplomats ... to urgently engage with all NATO members, calling for the condemnation of Turkey and demanding its expulsion from the regional alliance," the ministry said.

  • Erdogan says Turkey might enter Israel to help Palestinians

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey might enter Israel as it had done in the past in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, though he did not spell out what sort of intervention he was suggesting. Erdogan, who has been a fierce critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza, started discussing that war during a speech praising his country's defence industry.

  • Fact check: Trump revives false claim that he, not Minnesota’s governor, deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in 2020

    Former President Donald Trump has revived his four-year-old false claim about how he and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handled the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

  • Ukraine may have just scored its longest-range drone strike yet in Russian territory — a Tu-22M3 supersonic bomber about 1,100 miles away

    The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic bomber designed to take out sea- and ground-based targets using guided missiles and aerial bombs.