Russia says after Raisi crash that U.S. undermined aviation safety with sanctions

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Russia marks Victory Day with military parade in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions had worsened aviation safety.

Iranian media reported that images from the site showed the U.S.-made Bell 212 helicopter on which Raisi was travelling slammed into a mountain peak, although there was no official word on the cause of the crash.

Iran was a major buyer of Bell helicopters under the Shah before the 1979 Islamic revolution, though the exact origin of the aircraft that crashed was not clear. Decades of sanctions have made it hard for Iran to obtain parts or upgrade its aircraft.

"The Americans disown this, but the truth is that other countries against which the United States announced sanctions do not receive spare parts for American equipment, including aviation," Lavrov said about the crash.

"We are talking about deliberately causing damage to ordinary citizens who use these vehicles, and when spare parts are not supplied, this is directly related to a decrease in the level of safety."

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Trevelyan)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Iran's president Raisi killed in helicopter crash

    STORY: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The charred wreckage of the aircraft was found early on Monday after an overnight search. Raisi's death was confirmed by Iran's vice president on X, and on state television. A senior Iranian official told Reuters "President Raisi, the foreign minister and all the passengers in the helicopter were killed in the crash." Rescue teams fought blizzards and difficult terrain through the night to reach the crash site in East Azerbaijan province in the early hours of Monday. Raisi had been at the Azerbaijani border to inaugurate a joint dam project. There has been no official word yet on the cause of the crash. State TV halted regular programming on Sunday to show prayers for Raisi being held across the country. The 63-year-old was elected president in 2021. Since taking office Raisi had ordered a tightening of morality laws, overseen a bloody crackdown on anti-government protests and pushed hard in nuclear talks with world powers. Iran's dual political system is split between the clerical establishment and the government, and it is the supreme leader rather than the president who has the final say on all major policies.But for years many have seen Raisi as a strong contender to succeed his 85-year-old mentor, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has strongly endorsed Raisi's main policies. “I mean, I think a lot of people might celebrate or might be happy, but also a lot of people, I think naturally would be very worried as to, you know, the potential political instability and what it could have.” A contest to replace Raisi may already be in the works, according to Arash Azizi, an Iran political analyst at the Center for Middle East and Global Order. “We all expected a ferocious struggle for power to begin after Khamenei dies. It might have already begun with this incident.” The crash comes as Iran faces pressure over its nuclear programme, its military ties to Russia, and its connections to Hamas, which is fighting Israel in Gaza. Countries including China expressed concern over Raisi, while the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation.

  • Iran president helicopter in hard landing - state media

    Search and rescue teams are still trying to reach the site due to the difficult weather conditions, officials say.

  • Iran to enter 5 days of mourning following deaths of president, foreign minister

    Iranian state TV confirmed that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash.

  • Tugboats escort ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse back to port

    BALTIMORE (AP) — The recovery from the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse reached a significant milestone Monday as the ill-fated container ship Dali was slowly escorted back to port, its damaged bow still covered with smashed shipping containers, fallen steel trusses and mangled concrete. Nearly two months have passed since the Dali lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns, killing six construction workers and halting most maritime traffic through the Port of Baltimore.

  • 5 Best Japanese Cars for Retirees on a Budget

    If you're a retiree on a budget, finding the right car might feel overwhelming if you're looking for a cost-effective vehicle that checks off all your boxes. Check Out: 10 Cars That Outlast the...

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Tourists disembark boat after fatal collision on the Danube River in Hungary

    Police say two people have died and five are missing following a boat collision on the Danube River in Hungary. Police said they determined that a river cruise boat had been in the area at the time of the accident. They stopped a cruise boat with a damaged hull near the town of Komarom, more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) further upriver.

  • These 10 Luxury Cars Break Down More Quickly Than the Average Vehicle

    Luxury cars are enticed with all manner of features to splash money on, from refined interiors and classic finishes to fancy technology and high-powered engines. It's easy to be swayed by the allure...

  • Man who killed father in head-on crash jailed

    Lucian Abbey, 51, died when his Ford Transit van was hit by an overtaking vehicle, a court hears.

  • 5 Expensive Cars That Leave Owners the Least Satisfied

    Do you have that one friend or family member who seems to always complain about their car - or maybe you're that person? Perhaps the car or SUV didn't live up to the hype and left...

  • Former Iranian official partly blames US sanctions for the helicopter crash that killed its president

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday. He was traveling in a US-manufactured Bell 212.

  • 6 dead, 10 injured in Idaho car collision involving large passenger van

    Idaho State Police are investigating a car accident involving a large passenger van traveling through Idaho Falls that resulted in six deaths

  • Chevrolet Suburban Luggage Test: How much fits behind the third row?

    If you need to carry seven people and all their stuff, you're going to need a Suburban.

  • 16 Best Used Cars To Shop For This Memorial Day Weekend

    Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer in the United States, which means it's when millions of Americans will be hopping into their cars for road trips. If you're in the market for a new set...

  • 2023 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup appears on Cars & Bids

    A dealer has put a 2023 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup with just 200 miles up for online auction with no reserve, but also no title.

  • Ford backs new US rules to cut vehicle emissions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it backs the Biden administration's moves to dramatically cut vehicle emissions through 2032, rejecting Republican arguments the new climate rules are bad for business. The second largest U.S. automaker said it supports the Environmental Protection Agency's regulations announced in March to cut passenger vehicle fleetwide tailpipe emissions by nearly 50% by 2032 over 2027 levels. "Complying with emissions regulations requires lengthy advance planning, and Ford has taken steps to transform its business to ensure compliance with stricter emissions standards," the Dearborn-based automaker said.

  • Why can’t America have high speed rail? Because our investment is a ‘rounding error’ compared with Europe’s, says Amtrak’s CEO

    Even with billions in infrastructure funding, America’s rail investment is just a tenth of what some countries spend per capita.

  • Whatcom County kicking tires on costs, benefits of converting fleet to electric with new study

    Bellingham Police officers now using hybrid electric SUVs for routine patrol.

  • Nickel-rich Indonesia pitches EV battery plant plan to Elon Musk

    DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top investment official said Monday that the government has proposed to Tesla CEO Elon Musk the construction of an electric vehicle battery plant in the nickel-rich country. The official spoke after Musk met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo while attending a water conference on the island of Bali. “We made an offer, is it possible to build an EV battery factory, precursor to cathodes, here. And he said he will consider it,” Coordinating Maritime Affair

  • Car thief left baby in hot car for an hour, police say

    Car thief left baby in hot car for an hour, police say