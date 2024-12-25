Russian ship sank was victim of 'act of terrorism', owner claims

The sinking of a Russian cargo ship that was sent to Syria to collect weapons was an "act of terrorism", the vessel's owner says.

An engine room explosion sank the Ursa Major off the coast of Spain, after which two crew members were missing and 14 others had to be rescued.

Oboronlogistika, the ship's owner, said the vessel had been targeted in a "terrorist act", Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed that the ship, previously called Sparta III, was sent to Syria to remove weapons and military equipment after the fall of Bashar al Assad.

Oboronlogistika had previously said the ship had been on its way to the port of Vladivostok in Russia's far eastern with two giant port cranes lashed to its deck.

The Kremlin had long supported Assad and had various military assets in the country, which it has been withdrawing following the collapse of the regime.