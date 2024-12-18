Russia says suspect detained in killing of senior general in Moscow

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian intelligence agency said Wednesday that it has detained a suspect in the killing of a senior general in Moscow.

The suspect was described as an Uzbek citizen recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, didn't name the suspect, but said he was born in 1995. According to a statement by the FSB, the suspect said himself that he was recruited by Ukrainian special services.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed Tuesday by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow, a day after Ukraine’s security service leveled criminal charges against him. A Ukrainian official said the service carried out the attack.

Kirillov was the chief of the military’s nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces. His assistant also died in the attack.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Trump trash talks Freeland in blast from her political past

    A day that rattled Canadian politics ended the exact same way Chrystia Freeland spent a defining chapter of her political career: Getting trash-talked by Donald Trump. That blast from Freeland's past came in a social media post from Trump late Monday, in a comment on her departure from Canada's federal cabinet. The post from the U.S. president-elect underscored their past tussling over trade and other issues. In the message, Trump continued his running troll of Canada, likening it to an American

  • After investigating Jan. 6, House GOP sides with Trump and goes after Liz Cheney

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Wrapping up their investigation on the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol attack, House Republicans have concluded it's former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney who should be prosecuted for probing what happened when then-President Donald Trump sent his mob of supporters as Congress was certifying the 2020 election.

  • Kremlin Insiders Spill Putin’s Secret Plan to Manipulate Trump

    Head of RT Margarita Simonyan, a decorated state TV propagandist and Kremlin insider, has spilled not only Russia’s hopes and dreams for Donald Trump’s second term in office but also Moscow’s strategy for suckering him in. She believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin has an irresistible sway over Trump and will extract the desired outcome—but only if they meet face-to-face, without any influence or interference from other American power brokers, à la Helsinki, where the two men held discus

  • Putin's Troops Are Now Having To Rely On 'Outdated' Soviet-Era Equipment In Battle, UK Says

    The cost of the Russian president's land grab continues to climb.

  • Jen Psaki Lays Out Alarming Lesson She Says Trump Is Learning Before Taking Office

    "I think this is a red alert moment," Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told the MSNBC host.

  • Liz Cheney Goes Nuclear Over GOP Demand She Face Criminal Probe

    A report released Tuesday by GOP leaders issued a harsh rebuke of the “failures and politicization” of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 Committee and recommended a criminal investigation into former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of the panel’s leading voices. “Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi’s multimillion-dollar Select Committee was a political weapon with a singular focus to deceive the public into blaming President Trump for the violence on January 6 and to tarnish the legacy of his first Presidency,” Re

  • The Memo: Trump walks tightrope at Mar-a-Lago press conference

    President-elect Trump sought to thread a needle during his Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, pushing back at suggestions that his incoming administration would be dangerously radical, even as he avoided any whiff of actual backsliding. The version of Trump who appeared before reporters at his Florida resort was — at times — tonally different from…

  • White House Chef Pulls Back the Curtain on How He Would ‘Manipulate’ Trump’s Diet

    A former White House chef spilled the tea on Donald Trump’s favorite meals—and why the president-elect may have a healthier diet than many Americans think. Chef Andre Rush, who also worked as a chef in the White House for the likes of Trump, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, told Politico’s West Wing Playbook that the upcoming 47th President of the United States likes to keep his meals simple and isn’t the biggest fan of snacking. While Trump is notably a fan of the classic Amercan

  • Non-Americans Are Sharing Exactly What's Wrong With American Politics, And It's Embarrassing That They Understand More Than Republicans

    "Get it together, America."

  • Syria's new government says Russia should 'reconsider' its troops in country

    Syria’s new transitional government says there is no place for Russian presence in Syria a week after the country’s long-time President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown. The new government also says it is open to engage in contacts with all countries to pave Syria’s new future.View on euronews

  • Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to advance suit against Bob Woodward

    President-elect Trump’s attorney unsuccessfully asked a federal judge to move forward with his lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward over published audio tapes of interviews the famed Watergate reporter conducted with Trump for a 2020 book. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush who is overseeing the case, denied the…

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • Ukraine says it has laser weapon able to down targets flying at over 2km

    The military official, Vadym Sukharevskyi, did not provide any more details in his first official remarks about the existence of the weapon. "Today we can already shoot down aircraft at an altitude of over 2 km with this laser," he was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. In April, former British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said that Britain's DragonFire laser, which is expected to go into service in 2027, could potentially be used in Ukraine to counter Russian drones.

  • Salty GOP Congresswoman Boycotts Republican Caucus to Focus on DOGE

    A GOP congresswoman announced Monday that she will refuse to sit on committees or participate in the Republican caucus next year to avoid the “circuses” of her own party. While she waits on GOP leadership to prove it is capable of “governing,“ Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) said she will instead focus on helping Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s efforts to take a chainsaw to federal government spending. “I will stay as a registered Republican but will not sit on committees or participate in the caucu

  • NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US, source says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -NATO has taken over coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the U.S. as planned, a source said on Tuesday, in a move widely seen as aiming to safeguard the support mechanism against NATO sceptic U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The step, coming after a delay of several months, gives NATO a more direct role in the war against Russia's invasion while stopping well short of committing its own forces. Diplomats, however, acknowledge that the handover to NATO may have a limited effect given that the U.S. under Trump could still deal a major setback to Ukraine by slashing its support, as it is the alliance's dominant power and provides the majority of arms to Kyiv.

  • Mary Trump Warns Why Uncle's Second Term 'Already Is More Dangerous' Than First

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed the "most depressing thing" about her relative's imminent return to power.

  • New York Judge Refuses To Throw Out Donald Trump's Hush Money Conviction

    If he loses his remaining appeals, Trump would become the first convicted felon to serve as U.S. president.

  • Putin is desperately trying to reverse Russia’s population crisis and sees Ukraine as a solution, experts say

    “Putin understands that, in the world of tomorrow, Russia will be a territorial giant and population dwarf.”

  • A couple hundred North Korean troops killed, wounded in battles with Ukrainian forces

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A couple hundred North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine have been killed or wounded during battle in the Kursk border region, a senior military official said Tuesday.