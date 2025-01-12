Russia says it takes control of two villages in Eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian troops have taken control of the villages of Yantarne in the Donetsk region and Kalynove in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm battlefield reports.

Separately, the ministry said that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, personnel and vehicles in 139 locations using its air force, drones, missiles and artillery.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)