Russia says third bridge damaged in Ukrainian incursion in Kursk region

Dan Peleschuk
·3 min read
Ukrainian strike on a bridge over the Seym river in the Kursk region

By Dan Peleschuk

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Monday it was achieving its goals in its two-week-old incursion into Russia's Kursk region after Moscow confirmed Ukrainian forces had damaged a third bridge after striking two others used to supply troops.

Kyiv says it has seized over 80 settlements in an area of more than 1,150 square km (444 square miles) in Kursk since launching a surprise strike on Aug. 6, the biggest invasion of Russia since World War Two.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says the assault on the Kursk region bordering eastern Ukraine is aimed at carving out a buffer zone and wearing down Moscow's war machine, more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion.

"We are achieving our goals," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

Making clear more Russian soldiers had been taken prisoner, he said: "In the morning, there is another replenishment of the exchange fund for our state."

Kyiv's air force chief said on Sunday that his forces had destroyed two bridges in recent days to weaken enemy logistics.

Russia confirmed on Monday that Ukraine had struck and damaged a third bridge over the Seym River. Ukraine has not yet commented on the third reported strike.

Military analysts have said the structures were part of critical supply lines for Russian troops defending the area. Reuters could not independently confirm the destruction of the bridges or the battlefield situation in Kursk.

In his evening address on Sunday, Zelenskiy said his troops were creating a buffer zone along Ukraine's border with Russia, part of what he described as "maximum counteroffensive actions" aimed at hurting Moscow's military potential.

"Everything that inflicts losses on the Russian army, the Russian state, their military industrial complex and their economy - all this helps us to prevent the widening of the war," Zelenskiy said.

On Monday, Ukraine's ground forces commander, Oleksandr Pavliuk, said on Telegram that troops were "successfully fulfilling tasks" in the Kursk region and capturing Russian prisoners of war to be traded for imprisoned Ukrainian troops.

Pavliuk posted footage of a group of more than 10 people with their hands in the air walking along a road, as well as several more soldiers kneeling beside the road.

He did not say how many Russian prisoners had been taken.

PUSH TOWARDS POKROVSK

Despite gains in Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian forces were on the defensive near the strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk, where Russia has steadily advanced in recent weeks.

The city, which had a pre-war population of around 60,000, is an important transport hub for Ukrainian supply lines in much of the eastern Donbas region.

Russian troops are now around 10 km from the outskirts of the city, according to Serhiy Dobriak, head of the local military administration.

In comments to Ukrainian media on Monday, he said up to 600 people were leaving on a daily basis, and that municipal services could be cut off within a week as Russian forces close in.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk and Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Fact Check: Yes, Pic Shows Barron Trump Taking Melania Trump's Photo While on Her Lap

    A photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump's wife and son resurfaced online in August.

  • Trump Mercilessly Mocked Over Frighteningly False Tariff Claim

    The former president described his proposal to impose tariffs on foreign-made products as a tax that "doesn't affect our country."

  • JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Fox News Interview

    JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l

  • Trump and Melania Reveal How Much Cash They Make From MAGA

    Donald Trump’s financial disclosures are giving a rare look into the billionaire’s income streams, which include crypto, gold bars, Bibles and lots of real estate. The 167-page filing shows the president made $300,000 in royalties from a special edition of the Lee Greenwood Bible, which sells for $59.99. Buyers of the Lee Greenwood Bible should know it is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” according to its website. For $1,000 buyers can get a signed copy as well.Trump also reported a

  • Democrats Troll Trump on His Own Building in Chicago Ahead of Party Convention

    Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be

  • Ukrainian president says the push into Russia's Kursk region is to create a buffer zone there

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday the daring military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further attacks by Moscow across the border.

  • Now Even North Korea Has Weighed In On Ukraine's Supposedly 'Unforgivable' Breach Of Russian Borders

    Unsurprisingly, the Russian ally is not happy.

  • US House Republicans say Biden committed impeachable offenses

    U.S. House of Representatives Republicans issued a report on Monday alleging Democratic President Joe Biden committed impeachable offenses, but it was unclear whether they would push for a vote following a probe the White House has long dismissed as politically motivated. A 291-page report by three House committees alleged that Biden profited from an influence-peddling scheme to enrich himself and members of his family through foreign business dealings beginning in 2014, when Biden was vice president. "The committees present this information to the House of Representatives for its evaluation and consideration of appropriate next steps," the report said.

  • MSNBC Host Names 2 Key Words Kamala Harris Ripped 'Right Out Of Republicans' Mouths'

    Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.

  • Willie Brown Threatens To Sue Trump If He 'Keeps It Up' With Wild Helicopter Story

    The former San Francisco mayor told the Republican presidential nominee to keep his name out of his mouth.

  • Kamala Harris Condemns ‘Perversion’ of Bullying, ‘Coward’ Leaders

    Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump without using his name Sunday in a forceful stump speech in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, as she and running mate Tim Walz barnstormed the state on a bus tour accompanied by their spouses.“Over the last several years, there's been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down when,” Harris said, flanked by her husband Doug Emhoff, Walz and his wife Gw

  • Trump: ‘I’m Better Looking than Kamala—and Don’t Say I Ramble’

    Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha

  • Hear who this former Haley supporter says she’ll vote for in November

    CNN’s John King speaks with voters in Iowa following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

  • The U.S. will very likely fight a 3-front war against Russia, China and Iran, Palantir’s Alex Karp says

    "The president needs to tell them if you cross these lines, this is what we’re going to do, and you have to then enforce it."

  • Lindsey Graham Warns Trump To Drop The 'Showman' Schtick... Or Lose The Election

    The South Carolina senator said Trump could easily win the presidential race, if he makes his campaign about issues instead of insults.

  • Supreme Court immunity fallout to crescendo in September

    The fallout over the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision will crescendo next month, with judges in two of former President Trump’s four criminal cases set to tackle the implications. On Sept. 5, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will weigh how Trump’s federal indictment accusing him of conspiring to subvert the 2020 election should proceed. And…

  • Deploying on U.S. Soil: How Trump Would Use Soldiers Against Riots, Crime and Migrants

    During the turbulent summer of 2020, President Donald Trump raged at his military and legal advisers, calling them “losers” for objecting to his idea of using federal troops to suppress outbreaks of violence during the nationwide protests over the police murder of George Floyd. It wasn’t the only time Trump was talked out of using the military for domestic law enforcement — a practice that would carry profound implications for civil liberties and for the traditional constraints on federal power.

  • James Carville: ‘Trump don’t taste the same’ since Harris entered presidential race

    Democratic strategist James Carville and David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, explain to CNN’s Micahel Smerconish why Kamala Harris’ entry into the presidential race has upended former President Donald Trump.

  • Sniper shot Trump gunman's weapon and delayed him - report

    A police sniper potentially saved lives by shooting the rifle of the would-be assassin, a congressional report says.

  • Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia on Sunday carried out its third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month but preliminary data indicated most of the projectiles were shot down on approach, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said. "This is already the third ballistic strike on the capital in August, with exact intervals of six days between each attack," Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app. Popko said the Russians had most likely used North Korean-made ballistic missiles.