Russia says it welcomes Trump's readiness to solve problems through dialogue

By Dmitry Antonov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the stated willingness of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to resolve problems through dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, reaffirming Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness for talks with Trump.

There may be progress on setting up a meeting between Trump and Putin after Trump is sworn in on Jan. 20, Peskov told reporters. Trump said on Thursday a meeting was being set up between him and Putin, but offered no timeline.

Trump said repeatedly during his election campaign that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours, but he and advisers have suggested more recently that it could be resolved within months of him taking office.

His impending return to the White House has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution, but it has also led to fears in Kyiv that a quick peace deal could come at a high price for Ukraine.

Peskov said Putin had repeatedly stated his willingness to hold talks with international leaders, including Trump.

"No conditions are required for this, (only) a mutual desire and political will to conduct a dialogue and resolve existing problems through dialogue is required," he said.

"We see that Mr. Trump also declares his readiness to resolve problems through dialogue, we welcome this."

Peskov said there were no specific plans for a meeting yet, but that Russia was working on the assumption that both sides were open to it. "Apparently, after Mr. Trump enters the Oval Office, there will be some movement."

Trump said on Thursday: "President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess."

Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future.

Peskov said Russia's position was consistent as laid out by Putin last June. Putin said then that Russia was willing to end the war if Ukraine renounced its NATO membership ambitions and withdrew entirely from four regions that Russia partly controls and has claimed as its own.

Kyiv rejected that as tantamount to surrender.

While speaking positively of Trump, Peskov was highly critical of outgoing President Joe Biden.

He said the Biden administration, in its final 10 days, "intends to continue doing everything to continue the war", including possible new sanctions against Russia.

"We are aware that the administration will certainly try to leave the most burdensome legacy in terms of bilateral relations for the incoming Trump and his associates," said Peskov.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)