Russia seizes another village in ongoing offensive

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would “legitimately” arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request.

Mr Macron told the Economist that he is “not ruling anything out” because Europe is “facing someone who is not ruling anything out” when asked if he stood by comments earlier this year not excluding the sending of Western troops.

Some analysts believe that Russia could be on the verge of launching a major new offensive in Ukraine.

Finland army chief urges Europe to be prepared for Russia testing unity

Finland’s new armed forces chief said Russia was unlikely to test Nato’s mutual defence clause by attacking a Nato member state in the coming years, but may well continue what he said were hybrid attacks such as jamming and election interference.

“Of course testing the Article 5 is always possible, but if we take correct action and maintain unity, I consider an attack unlikely,” General Janne Jaakkola said told Reuters.

Mr Jaakkola, whose job is to closely watch what Russia does behind the long border it shares with Finland, said right now Moscow was too busy preparing for its new summer offensive in Ukraine to consider an attack against Nato.

“The point for the Russians is that they wish to cause as much division in Europe as possible, so that our unity and cohesion is a bit weaker,” Mr Jaakkola added.

More than 100 soldiers killed in Atacms strike

Ukraine war not likely to end anytime soon, says top US spy

Russia is likely to press its aggressive tactics in its war in Ukraine but the conflict is unlikely to end anytime soon, the top US intelligence official said on Thursday.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure to hamper Kyiv’s ability to move weapons and troops to the front and slow its defence production.

Russian guided bombs injure six children

Russian guided bombs struck civilian infrastructure and private houses in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, injuring at least six children and one adult, local officials said.

The town of Derhachi, a frequent site of Russian aerial strikes, came under another attack on Thursday.

“Two of the children received minor injuries to their limbs, and four - moderate injuries,” regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv, which lies about 18 miles from the border with Russia, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks but the strikes have become more intense in recent months, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Trenches dug near Russian border

Workers have been seen digging trenches close to the border with Russia amid fears that Moscow will soon launch a renewed offensive.

A worker constructs new defensive positions close to the Russian border in Kharkiv region - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Workers construct new defensive positions close to the Russian border in Kharkiv region - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

More than £60,000 lost in Odesa attack

More than £60,000 worth of packages were destroyed during the missile strike on a postal depot last night.

A large fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack in Odesa.

It was reported that 14 people were injured during the strike.

In a post on social media, the postal company said a total of 904 packages were destroyed.

“Not only our depot and branch was destroyed by the Russian rocket, but also 15.5 tons of your orders from online stores with clothing, appliances, kids toys, treats for pets, medicines, parcels with care for family members,” it wrote.

Kyiv’s forces are up against a ‘concerted Russian push in eastern Ukraine’

The situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine is worsening but local defenders are so far holding firm against a concerted push by Russia’s bigger and better-equipped forces, a senior Ukrainian military official said on Thursday.

Russia has amassed troops in the Donetsk region in an effort to punch through the Ukrainian defensive line, according to Nazar Voloshyn, spokesperson for Ukrainian strategic command in the east of the country.

“The enemy is trying to seize the strategic initiative and breach our defence,” Voloshyn said on national television.

“The enemy is actively attacking along the entire front line, and in several directions, they have achieved certain tactical advances,” he said. “The situation is changing dynamically.”

Watch: Russian strike hits postal depot in Odesa

More than 100 Russian soldiers killed in Atacms strike

More than 100 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in an Atacms strike in one of the highest single losses of Russian lives in months.

Drone footage shared on social media purportedly shows the moment the US-supplied ballistic missiles smashed into a training ground in the Russian-held area around Mozhnyakivka, Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine.

As many as four, including one dud, cluster munition versions of the weapon, which scatters ballbearings over a wide area, were used in the strike.

At least one of the missiles appeared to strike a cluster of at least 100 Russian troops, according to open source analysis of the video.

The Institute for the Study of War, the US-based think-tank, highlighted the strike in a recent battlefield report, saying Kyiv’s forces had hit a Russian training ground some 50 miles behind the front line in Luhansk.

Ukraine was given short-ranged versions of the Army Tactical Missile System (Atacms), which are armed with a cluster warhead, last Autumn. The older version disperses deadly cluster bomblets as it hits its target. It is one of the only weapons in Ukraine’s arsenal that can deliver a cluster strike at ranges over 50 miles.

Russia claims victory over eastern village

Russia has claimed victory over a village in eastern Ukraine, claiming that its troops seized the area after bitter fighting.

The village of Berdychi in the Donetsk region of Ukraine reported earlier today that it had repelled 39 Russian attacks in one day.

Recently Russia has focused its bombardment in other eastern areas like Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut.

The Russian defence ministry’s claims have not yet been independently verified.

If true, the move would be the latest of a series of gains for Russia in recent weeks.

Kremlin rejects US claims Russia used ‘chemical weapon’ in Ukraine

The Kremlin on Thursday rejected allegations by the United States that Russian forces had used a “chemical weapon” in Ukraine and blasted new sanctions targeting Moscow’s key trading partners.

The US State Department said Wednesday that Russia used “the chemical weapon chloropicrin” against Ukrainian forces.

“As always, such accusations sound completely baseless and unsubstantiated,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the claims.

The US said that Moscow had violated the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

Macron refuses to rule out sending troops to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, saying the issue would “legitimately” arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian front lines and Kyiv made such a request.

Mr Macron told the Economist that he is “not ruling anything out” because Europe is “facing someone who is not ruling anything out” when asked if he stood by comments earlier this year not excluding the sending of Western troops.

Some analysts believe that Russia could be on the verge of launching a major new offensive in Ukraine.

Mr Macron said “if Russia decided to go further, we will, in any case, all have to ask ourselves this question” of sending troops, describing his refusal to rule out such a move as a “strategic wake-up call for my counterparts”.

He described Russia as “a power of regional destabilisation” and “a threat to Europeans’ security”.

“Who can pretend that Russia will stop there? What security will there be for the other neighbouring countries, Moldova, Romania, Poland, Lithuania and the others?” he asked.

Analysis: What a Trump win could mean for Ukraine

Donald Trump could reshape the United States’s foreign policy monumentally if he wins a second White House term in the November presidential election.

But what does it mean for Ukraine?

Mr Trump has been outspoken against US support for Ukraine and said that he could end the war in 24 hours if elected - but he hasn’t said how he would manage this.

Though he has put forward few tangible policy proposals, he told Reuters in an interview last year that Ukraine may have to cede some territory to reach a peace agreement.

For months, Mr Trump has objected to a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine and some Republicans refused to back it.

Since Congress finally approved the package in late April, he has suggested that Ukraine’s security is an important US interest.

If Mr Trump is victorious, the White House’s relationship with Nato and its future could hang in the balance.

Mr Trump has pledged to fundamentally rethink “Nato’s purpose and Nato’s mission”.

Pictured: Ukraine boosts defensive positions

Workers are installing dragon teeth as they boost their defensive positions close to the Russian border in the Kharkiv region.

Workers install dragon teeth - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Dragon teeth are seen in a field - AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Georgian lawmakers move closer to passing ‘Russian law’ targeting the media

Georgia’s Parliament moved a step closer on Wednesday to passing a law that critics fear will stifle media freedom and endanger the country’s European Union membership bid, as police used water cannons, tear gas and pepper spray against the tens of thousands of protesters who thronged surrounding streets.

Dozens of people were arrested the night before, and mass rallies have continued daily in the capital, Tbilisi. Protesters denounce the bill as “the Russian law” because neighbouring Russia uses similar legislation to stigmatize independent news media and organizations critical of the Kremlin.

The law would require media and noncommercial organizations to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power,” if they receive more than 20 per cent of funding from abroad. The ruling Georgian Dream party withdrew a similar proposal last year after large crowds protested.

Eighty-three of Georgia’s 150 lawmakers approved the bill in its second reading, while 23 voted against it. A third and final vote in Parliament is needed before it can be signed into law. Georgian lawmaker Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters on Wednesday that he expected the final vote to happen in mid-May.

Russia-Georgia relations have been complicated and turbulent since the Soviet Union’s collapse in the early 1990s.

German public opposed to sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The German public is opposed to sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, according to a new poll which may prompt a sigh of relief from Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

A survey by German broadcaster RTL found that 56 per cent of Germans oppose sending the missiles while 37 per cent are in favour.

However, the survey also marked a shift in overall opinion towards the Taurus, with a nine per cent increase for those in favour compared to the same study in March.

The findings come as Mr Scholz faces increased pressure from the UK and the US, who are providing further deliveries of long-range missiles, to follow suit with the Taurus system.

Mr Scholz has so far firmly refused to provide Taurus missiles, which are powerful enough to strike Moscow.

He is concerned that this would prompt a severe retaliation against Germany by Vladimir Putin which could potentially drag Germany into the war.

Western leaders are sceptical of this claim, pointing out that their own deliveries of long-range missiles have not caused any significant escalations with Moscow.

Russia not invited to Swiss peace talks

The Swiss government this morning said that Russia is not invited to talks set to be held mid-June aimed at bringing peace between Moscow and Ukraine “at this stage”.

“Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process,” the Swiss government said in a statement. “A peace process without Russia is not possible.”

Switzerland has often shown openness to inviting Russia, but Moscow has repeatedly made it clear that it has no interest in participating in the first summit.

As part of their argument, Russia has pointed towards Switzerland’s adoption of EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and argued it therefore lacks credibility as a neutral broker.

Switzerland in January said it would host a peace summit at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The invited delegations include members of the G7, G20, BRICS groups, the EU, international organisations and two religious representatives, the Swiss government said.

The choking chemical first revealed by The Telegraph

The US state department last night confirmed that Russia is using chloropicrin, a chemical deployed in the First World War and used in crown control.

Use of the agent on the battlefield is banned under the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Russia has signed and ratified.

Front-line troops told The Telegraph earlier this year how their positions have been coming under near daily attacks from small drones, mainly dropping the gas but also other chemicals.

Here is a snippet from our reporting at the time:

Ihor, the commander of a Ukrainian reconnaissance team who is deployed near the front line city of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk Oblast, told The Telegraph: “Nearly every position in our area of the front was getting one or two gas grenades dropped on them a day.”

He said that because of how embedded many Ukrainian troops are now it was difficult for the Russians to attack with conventional artillery or drones firing missiles, adding: “The only way for them to successfully attack us was with gas.”

Even when not lethal or immediately incapacitating, these gas attacks usually cause panic. “Their first instinct is to get out,” Ihor said. They can then be attacked with more conventional weapons.

The U.S. Department of State confirms my earlier investigation for The Telegraph on the Russian use of chemical weapons in Ukraine - particularly the use of the choking agent "Chloropicrin" - and imposes additional sanctions against entities involved. https://t.co/5ZGImcr7vN pic.twitter.com/aXlfkaaNL9 — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) May 2, 2024

Recap: Russian offensive intensifies

Russian generals are directing troops, weapons and firepower towards key towns like Chasiv Yar in the hope of making more gains - and a possibly breakthrough.

Ukrainian forces say they are outgunned and out-manned, and are complaining that US weapons are not arriving quickly enough to fend off the advances.

The defence of the hilltop city of Chasiv Yar in particular is vital to preventing Russia making more widespread gains in the region.

Images from the city today, taken by news agency AP, show a town almost completely flattened by Russian bombs.

Rows of mid-rise apartment blocks are blackened by blasts, punched through with holes or reduced to piles of timber and masonry.

Houses and civic buildings are heavily damaged. The golden dome of a church remains intact but the building appears badly damaged.

Time will tell how long Ukraine can defend the outpost, protected from Russia by the canal shown in the map above.

Postal workers flee to bomb shelter in attack on sorting office

The ballistic missiles that struck Odesa hit a post office run by Nova Poshta, a private courier and delivery service.

It was the third missile attack on the city in as many days.

The head of the Nova Poshta postal and courier company, Volodymyr Popereshniuk, said on Facebook that all 18 employees on duty had made their way safely to a bomb shelter before the missile hit a loading section of the depot.

Pictures and video posted online showed flames and billowing clouds of smoke engulfing buildings and firefighters training their hoses on areas still ablaze. Most of the loading area appeared to have been reduced to a shell.

One Odesa media outlet posted an unverified video showing the moment of impact, with debris flying inside the facility.

Russian missile attack injures 13 in Odesa

A Russian missile attack injured 13 people in Ukraine’s southwestern city of Odesa, its mayor said early on Thursday, after similar strikes this week killed at least eight.

“Another Russian ballistics attack on Odesa,” the city’s mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram.

“A total of 13 people were injured,” he said, adding that rescuers were fighting a large-scale fire without providing details.

Oleg Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram early Thursday that a “Russian missile attack on Odessa” had injured 14 people.

“Civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged,” he added.

Odesa, a Black Sea port vital for Ukrainian exports, has been regularly targeted by deadly missile and drone attacks.

Local authorities said Wednesday at least three people had died in a Russian missile attack on the city.