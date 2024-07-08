Russia steps up disinformation campaign targeting French elections and Paris Olympics

With the Paris Olympics approaching and snap elections liable to deliver a new government, disinformation campaigns targeting France have gone into overdrive, cybersecurity experts warn. Many suspect that Russian is ultimately to blame.

The French government cybersecurity watchdog, Viginum, released a new report detailing the risks ahead for the 2024 Games.

"Digital information manipulation campaigns have become a veritable instrument of destabilisation of democracies," it said.

"This global event will give untold informational exposure to malevolent foreign actors."

Viginum did not name Russia in its report, but since June 2023 it has published multiple reports singling out Russian efforts to sow divisions in France and elsewhere.

Images of blood-red hands on a Holocaust memorial, caskets displayed at the Eiffel Tower, a fabricated French military recruitment campaign for soldiers in Ukraine, and the registration of major French news sites in an obscure Pacific territory with a population of 15,000—all are elements of disinformation campaigns originating from Russia and aimed at France, as reported by French officials and cybersecurity experts across Europe and the United States.

France’s legislative elections and the Paris Olympics have sent them into overdrive.

Russia denies any such campaigns. The French intelligence report says RRN is part of a larger operation orchestrated by Sergei Kiriyenko, a ranking Kremlin official.

