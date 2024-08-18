Russia strikes Kyiv and denies indirect talks with Ukraine

STORY: Russia carried out its third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month but most of them were apparently shot down on approach, the city's military administration said on Sunday (August 18).

Residents in the Ukrainian capital were inspecting the crater caused by what's believed to be a North Korean missile.

Kyiv officials said there were no immediate reports of casualties in the capital.

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of striking civilian infrastructure in the war and both deny doing so.

Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday his troops had strengthened positions in Russia's Kursk region nearly two weeks into their incursion.

He called for bold decisions by Kyiv's allies to allow long-range strikes.

These Ukrainian soldiers are conducting drills across the border from Kursk, where Ukraine says it has seized more than 80 settlements over 444 square miles since August 6.

It's the biggest invasion of Russia since World War Two.

Against the backdrop of that incursion, Belarus's president, a staunch ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin, spoke of a tense standoff along his country's border with Ukraine on Sunday.

President Alexander Lukashenko said Ukraine had stationed more than 120,000 troops along that border and Minsk had deployed nearly a third of its armed forces there.

Russia denied a report that Ukraine's Kursk attack had derailed indirect talks with Kyiv on halting strikes on energy and power targets.

A spokesperson for the foreign ministry denied those talks had been going on, saying "no one broke anything off because there was nothing to break off."

She was responding to a report in the Washington Post on Saturday...

...that Ukraine and Russia were planning to send delegations to Qatar this month to negotiate a landmark agreement halting strikes on critical civilian infrastructure.