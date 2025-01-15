Russia strikes Ukraine energy sites in 'massive' barrage

Zelensky said Moscow had fired more than 40 missiles and over 70 attack drones

Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones at the Ukrainian energy sector, Kyiv said Wednesday, ramping up a months-long bombing campaign at a precarious moment of the war for Ukraine.

The barrage came just one day after Kyiv said it had carried out its largest aerial attack of the war on Russian army factories and energy hubs hundreds of kilometres from the front line.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had deployed 43 cruise and ballistic missiles and 74 attack drones in the overnight barrage that appeared to have targeted sites mainly in western Ukraine.

"Another massive Russian attack. It is the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains the same: our energy sector," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media.

The Russian defence ministry confirmed in a statement its forces had carried out "high precision" strikes on energy facilities that "support the Ukrainian military-industrial complex."

It also repeated its claim that all the designated targets had been struck.

But the Ukrainian air force said 30 missiles had been shot down as well as 47 drones, while Zelensky said the authorities had been able to maintain the "operation of our energy system."

Poland scrambles jets

His comments, in which he urged allies to supply air-defence systems already promised to Ukraine, came ahead of a meeting in Warsaw between Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP the leaders would discuss expectations for the upcoming US presidency of Donald Trump and defence.

Officials in western Ukraine, near Poland, said Wednesday that key infrastructure had been targeted or hit.

