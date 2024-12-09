Russia 'surprised' at fall of Assad regime as Syria rebel flag flown over Moscow embassy

Daniel Keane
·2 min read
The Syrian rebel flag was raised over the country’s embassy in Moscow (AFP via Getty Images)
The Syrian rebel flag was raised over the country’s embassy in Moscow (AFP via Getty Images)

Moscow has said that the fall of former Syrian president Bashar al Assad came as a surprise after rebel fighters raced into Damascus unopposed, ending six decades of his family’s rule.

It came after Assad and his family were reported to have been granted asylum in Russia on humanitarian grounds.

Asked about reports that Assad was in Moscow, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We have nothing to say about Assad's whereabouts. Such decisions cannot be made without the head of state. In this case, I have nothing to say.

“What happened in general surprised the whole world. In this case, we are no exception.”

The flag of the Syrian rebels was raised over the country’s embassy in Moscow on Monday, just hours after reports emerged that Assad had been granted asylum.

The fall of Assad marks one of the biggest turning points for the Middle East in generations and threatens to severely dent Russia’s influence in the region.

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have died and millions have been displaced in a 13-year civil war that began when the Arab Spring protests erupted across the Middle East in 2011.

The end of the war could allow millions of refugees scattered for more than a decade in camps across Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan to return home.

Syrian President Bashar Assad fled his country following an insurgency (AP)
Syrian President Bashar Assad fled his country following an insurgency (AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran came to Assad’s rescue, providing significant military support during the war.

On Monday, former MI6 chief Sir Alex Younger said the deposed Syrian dictator would discover “the deep shallowness and superficiality” of his relationship with Russia while living in exile in the country.

“Putin gets this completely undeserved reputation as a master strategist, he is not,” Sir Alex told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“He is a master tactician. He’s an opportunist.

“He exploited an opportunity which he saw in Syria...and he exploited it brilliantly well.

“But that is what it was, a tactical, opportunistic move.”

Ex-spy chief Sir Alex added: “I’m wholly unsurprised when a far more existential priority, ie Ukraine, emerges that he essentially demonstrates the deep shallowness and superficiality of a relationship with Russia.

“I think the Assad family living circumstances are about to take a precipitous fall as a result.”

Latest Stories

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Sarcasm Levels Skyrocket Over Alina Habba’s New Trump White House Gig

    Donald Trump’s announcement sparked an outpouring of snark.

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Fact check: Trump, repeating old lies on ‘Meet the Press,’ falsely claims US is the only country with birthright citizenship

    President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his old lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship.

  • Newsom appoints Schiff to Senate to complete Butler term

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to the Senate to complete the rest of appointee Sen. Laphonza Butler’s (D) term. The appointment means Schiff, who has served in the House since 2001 and won election to the Senate last month, will begin work in the upper chamber several weeks before the start…

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Trump Rewards His Fire-Breathing Lawyer Alina Habba With High-Ranking Title

    President-elect Donald Trump has named his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as counselor to the president. In a Truth Social post published Sunday night, Trump described Habba as a “tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team” while announcing her new role in the White House. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve,” the president-elect continued. “Standing with me through numerous ‘trials

  • Biden's sad, failed presidency is even worse than Trump's first term | Opinion

    If Joe Biden's presidency is what it means to have the 'adults back in charge,' it's no wonder Americans chose Donald Trump a second time.

  • RBG's granddaughter wants to ask Musk why he needed lies to help Trump | Opinion

    You can count on Elon Musk misleading you, and using proxies to hide his actions. Only a fool would trust anything he says now.

  • US Military Alarmed by Russian Nuclear Weapon Platform in Orbit

    A Russian spacecraft launched higher than most satellites has long had the Pentagon worried — and new revelations about what it contains onboard have made those concerns all the greater. Launched in early 2022, Russia's Cosmos 2553 spacecraft is nominally built to test out "newly developed onboard instruments and systems." According to new reporting from the New York Times, however, the mysterious satellite system contains a "dummy warhead"

  • Trump is welcomed by Macron to Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelenskyy for their talks

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full dose of presidential pomp as the two held a hastily arranged meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy before celebrating the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

  • Watching with trepidation and glee, Netanyahu orders military to seize Syria buffer zone

    Israeli leaders are watching events across the border in Syria with trepidation, as 50 years of detente were upended in a matter of hours.

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class