Russia takes 100 square miles of Ukrainian territory in a week

Russian forces have seized over 100 square miles of Ukrainian territory within the space of a week, representing Russia’s biggest advances in more than a year.

Moscow’s military gained 99 square miles of territory in the Kharkiv area and 13 square miles in other areas between May 9 and 15, according to data from the Institute for the Study of War.

The gains follow the opening up of a new frontline after Russia pushed swiftly over the border into the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine last week.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, travelled to Kharkiv on Thursday as the situation continued to deteriorate, saying that the fight is “extremely difficult” but that his forces had it “generally under control”.

According to reports, Russian forces are preparing to seize a village just 19 miles away from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Vitaly Ganchev, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine, said that Russian troops were “already on the outskirts” of Lyptsi, which lies on one of the main road routes to the city.

Today’s live coverage has ended. Here is a roundup of the day’s main events:

During an appearance in Beijing on Thursday, Xi Jinping said that he and Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a “political solution” to the war in Ukraine, following talks between the two presidents.

Moscow and Beijing will “further deepen” their trust and cooperation in the military field, a statement by Putin and Xi said.

Ukraine has accused Russia of detaining and killing civilians in the border town of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces launched a ground assault last week.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said the military situation in the northeastern Kharkiv region was “extremely difficult,” but still “under control,” after a meeting with his military chiefs near the front line.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged China to call on Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

Russia destroys 11 Ukrainian sea drones

Russian forces have destroyed 11 Ukrainian sea drones in the Black Sea that were headed for Crimea, Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier it was reported that two “Ukrainian agents” were detained in the peninsula.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said that the pair are accused of sabotage in Crimea, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The claims have not been independently verified.

Denmark to send military aid worth $815 million

Denmark will send a new military aid package to Ukraine, including primarily air defense and artillery, worth around 5.6 billion Danish crowns ($815.47 million), the Danish Defence Minister wrote on social media platform X on Thursday.

Russia injures five with ‘cluster munitions’

Ukraine has claimed that Russia fired cluster munitions in the northern city of Vovchansk.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional head of Kharkiv, said that five people were injured.

According to initial reports, one of the injured was the head of the city military administration.

A Ukrainian police officer holds a dog during evacuation of civilians from the Vovchansk - Anadolu/Anadolu

Stavropol airport resumes operations

Stavropol airport in southern Russia resumed normal operations on Thursday after departures were halted for 80 minutes for technical work, Rosaviatsiya, the federal air transport agency, said.

Earlier, state news agency TASS had reported that the airport had halted operations “due to restrictions on the use of airspace”. Rosaviatsiya said the short closure was in order to carry out “anti-hail protection”.

Airports in Russian cities have seen frequent disruption during the Ukraine war because of cross-border missile and drone attacks by Ukraine.

Sunak urges China to influence Russia

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has urged China to call on Russia to end its war in Ukraine as President Xi Jinping held talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Downing Street said Beijing should encourage Moscow to “cease its illegal war” as the two leaders put on a strong show of unity at a summit on Thursday.

The Chinese leader earlier said he hopes Europe will return to “peace and stability” soon while Mr Putin thanked him for his efforts to resolve the “Ukraine crisis”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said later on Thursday: “We would urge China to encourage Russia to cease its illegal war against Ukraine. China has previously spoken out about the importance of protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine.”

Number 10 said pressing Beijing on the matter was “something we’ve engaged China in at all levels,” with foreign minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan having raised it with her counterpart on her visit to the country last month.

Zelensky travels to Kharkiv

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Kharkiv on Thursday amid Russia’s offensive in the region.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting with top military officials as he visits Kharkiv region - Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Mr Zelensky is due to meet with senior officials. He wrote on Telegram:

“As of today, the situation in Kharkiv oblast is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the direction remains extremely difficult – we are strengthening our units.”

Russia halts operations at Stavropol airport

The airport in the southern Russian city of Stavropol was closed on Thursday “due to restrictions on the use of airspace”, TASS news agency reported citing source.

The agency did not provide any further details.

Russian forces edge closer to Kharkiv

Russian forces are preparing to try to take a village called Lyptsi located about 30 km (19 miles) north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, according to a Russian-installed official quoted by Russia’s RIA state news agency.

Vitaly Ganchev, a Russian-installed official in Ukraine, said Russian troops were already on the approaches to the village of Lyptsi, on one of the main road routes to Kharkiv.

“Next is the settlement of Lyptsi - our guys are already on the outskirts. Work is beginning to liberate it, aviation and artillery are working constantly, they do not stop,” Ganchev said.

Ukraine accuses Russia of detaining and killing civilians in Kharkiv

Ukraine has accused Russia of detaining and killing civilians in the border town of Vovchansk in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces launched a ground assault last week.

“Russian troops are taking civilians prisoner,” Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said in a post on Telegram.

“According to intelligence reports, the Russian military, trying to gain a foothold in the city, did not allow local residents to evacuate: they began abducting people and driving them to basements.”

He said there were also “reports of the first shootings of civilians by the Russian military.”

“One of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot, refused to follow the commands of the invaders, and was killed by the Russians.”

Regional police had opened a “war crimes” investigation into the allegations, Klymenko said.

Zelensky says military situation ‘extremely difficult’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday the military situation in the northeastern Kharkiv region was “extremely difficult,” but still “under control,” after a meeting with his military chiefs near the front line.

“The situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control, and our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. However, the area remains extremely difficult,” he said in a post on Telegram after hearing reports from his commanders in Kharkiv city, the regional capital 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border.

Ukraine fights Russian forces in north of border town in Kharkiv region

Ukraine said its forces were fighting Russian troops in northern districts of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region on Thursday but said the invaders had been unable to break through deeper into the border town.

The capture of Vovchansk, 5 km (3 miles) from the border, would be Russia’s most significant gain since it launched an incursion into the region last Friday, opening a new front in its invasion and forcing Kyiv to rush in reinforcements.

“The enemy’s plans to penetrate deeper into the town of Vovchansk and gain a foothold there were thwarted,” the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

Describing the situation in Vovchansk as under control, it said its defensive actions had forced Russian troops to reduce the tempo of their push into the north of Kharkiv region.

Military spokesperson Nazar Voloshyn said Ukrainian troops were focused on trying to prevent Russian forces establishing footholds in the region’s north.

“Our units... detect separate enemy units, the location of artillery deployments and inflict damage to prevent the enemy from accumulating forces and equipment in the northern part of the town of Vovchansk,” Voloshyn said in televised comments.

An evacuee with a broken leg is loaded into an SUV in Vovchansk - Anadolu/Anadolu

Two ‘Ukrainian agents’ detained

Two “Ukrainian agents” have been detained in Crimea, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed.

The FSB said that the agents are accused of sabotage in Crimea, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

According to reports, one of them admitted to transferring information on air defence systems protecting the Crimean Bridge.

Russian state media also claimed that the two had attempted to blow up railway lines on the peninsula.

Watch: Xi greets Putin with military parade

Russia ‘forced to change tempo of offensive’

The Ukrainian military said its defensive actions had forced Russian troops to reduce the tempo of offensive in Kharkiv region’s north on Thursday.

The military said it continued combat in the northern part of the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, with the situation under control.

Russia takes 278 square kilometres in new Ukraine offensive

Russian forces in Ukraine have advanced 278 square kilometres since the start of their week-old offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and in the south, their biggest gains in a year-and-a-half, AFP has calculated using data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Between May 9 and 15, the Russian military gained 257 square kilometres (99 square miles) of territory in the Kharkiv area and 21 square kilometres in other areas, marking Russia’s biggest gains since mid-December 2022 when Moscow recaptured territory in Lugansk region after suffering setbacks in Kharkiv and the south.

Analysis: China and Russia present united front

The Chinese and Russian leaders have presented a unified front at a press conference intended to showcase their deepening ties and cooperation on trade and major foreign policy issues.

Agreement over the need to resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza topped their agenda, in what appears to be an attempt to present a statesmanlike partnership as an alternative to US global leadership.

Without providing further details on the path forward, President Xi said China and Russia agree on a “political solution” to the war in Ukraine, while Mr Putin expressed gratitude over China’s “efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis.”

Mr Xi said he and the Russian president concurred that resolving the situation in Israel and Gaza was of “utmost urgency” and required a “political resolution” and a “new framework.”

An announcement by the Russian president welcoming Chinese carmakers in Russia may have been another dig at the Biden administration, which in the past few days has announced it will quadruple tariffs on China’s electric vehicles to 100%.

Trade between the two countries is flourishing, and China has become a major export market for energy supplies that have sustained the Kremlin’s coffers through tough international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

China and Russia’s partnership has been based on “mutual respect” and a “confluence of interests,” stressed Mr Xi at the press conference.

Pictured: Putin and Xi meet

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping shake hands prior to their talks in Beijing.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands prior to their talks in Beijing - SERGEI GUNEYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) and China's President Xi Jinping review a military honour guard - RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/AFP via Getty Images

Putin: ‘closed’ military-political alliances in Asia ‘harmful’

Vladimir Putin said that closed military-political alliances in the Asia-Pacific region were “harmful” and “counterproductive”.

“It is necessary to work towards building a reliable and appropriate security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, in which there is no place for closed military-political alliances. We believe they are very harmful and the creation of such alliances is counterproductive,” Putin said

08:23 AM BST

Relationship between Russia and China is ‘one of main stabilising factors in international arena’

During a joint press conference in Beijing, Vladimir Putin said that the relationship between China and Russia is “stabilising” for the world.

“Our cooperation in world affairs today is one of the main stabilising factors in the international arena,” he said.

Putin added: “Together, we uphold the principles of justice and a democratic world order that reflects multipolar realities and is based on international law.”

Putin grateful for Beijing’s efforts to try to solve the Ukraine crisis

Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Moscow was grateful to China for trying to solve the Ukraine crisis.

Putin said he would brief the Chinese leader on the situation in Ukraine where Russian forces are advancing on several fronts.

China and Russia agree on need for ‘political solution’ to Ukraine conflict

During an appearance in Beijing on Thursday, Xi Jinping said that he and Vladimir Putin agreed on the need for a “political solution” to the war in Ukraine, following talks between the two presidents.

“Both sides agree that a political solution to the Ukraine crisis is the correct direction,” Xi said.

China and Russia will ‘deepen political mutual trust’

Xi Jinping said that Russia and China will “deepen political mutual trust” during an appearance in Beijing.

Alongside Vladimir Putin in a joint press conference broadcast by Russian television, he added:

“China and Russian will adhere to the principles of non-alignment and non-confrontation against third countries. “China and Russia will deepen political mutual trust. “China and Russia will support the emergence of a multipolar world. China and Russia demonstrate an example of building a new type of relationship and connections between neighbours. “China and Russia defend a world order based on international law.”

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin speak in Beijing

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have begun a joint event in Beijing, where they were met with applause by attendees.

The pair started by signing a document on deepening the strategic partnership between Russia and China.

According to reports, the leaders debated for two and a half hours before the document was signed.

Could Russia and China’s economic ties change?

China-Russia trade has boomed since the Ukraine invasion and hit $240 billion in 2023, according to Chinese customs figures.

Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, has rebuffed Western criticism of his country’s ties with Moscow, enjoying cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including steady gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline.

But their economic partnership has come under close scrutiny from the West in recent months.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met Xi in Beijing last month, warned China’s support for Russia’s “brutal war of aggression” in Ukraine had helped Russia ramp up production of rockets, drones and tanks - while stopping short of direct arms exports.

An executive order signed by President Joe Biden in December permits secondary sanctions on foreign banks that deal with Russia’s war machine, allowing the US Treasury to cut them out of the dollar-led global financial system.

That, coupled with recent efforts to rebuild fractured ties with the US, may make Beijing reluctant to openly push more cooperation with Russia - despite what Moscow may want, analysts said.

Eight people from both countries involved in cross-border trade told AFP in recent days that several Chinese banks have halted or slowed transactions with Russian clients.

Kremlin says Switzerland conference on Ukraine is futile

The Kremlin said that a planned summit that Switzerland hopes will pave the way for a peace process in Ukraine will be futile without the participation of Russia

“Without Russia, discussing security issues that concern us is absolutely futile,” Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Russia’s TASS state news agency.

“Most likely, it will be just empty scholasticism with no prospect of getting at least some tangible result,” Peskov said.

Switzerland said on Wednesday that dozens of countries have signed up for its Ukraine peace summit in June.

Russian flags fly in Beijing

Russian flag in Beijing

What has happened on the trip so far?

This is Putin’s second visit to Beijing to solidify ties with his “old friend” in less than a year.

Putin arrived at dawn and was driven in a motorcade to the Great Hall of the People, a massive state building on the western side of Tiananmen Square that is used for ceremonial, cultural and political events:

There, Putin was greeted by Xi and a full military ceremony including a gun salute from the People’s Liberation Army.

In televised remarks, the Russian president said he was “happy to be in China among our friends”.

The China-Russia relationship was “worth cherishing and safeguarding by both sides”, Xi said.

The pair celebrated the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations forged between the former Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China after it swept to power in a civil war in 1949.

According to the Kremlin, the two leaders plan to discuss their “overarching partnership and strategic cooperation” and the “most pressing international and regional issues”.

China-Russia ties are ‘stabilising’ for world

Putin told his counterpart that China-Russia ties are “stabilising” for the world when the pair met, according to Russian television pool footage.

“Relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and not directed against anyone,” Putin said, according to the video, adding: “Our cooperation in international matters is one of the stabilising factors in the international arena.”

In pictures: Putin arriving at dawn

Putin in Beijing

Putin shakes hands with Chinese State Councillor Shen Yiqin

Moscow increasing pressure in Kharkiv

The Russian leader’s trip comes as his country’s forces have pressed an offensive in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region that began last week. It is the most significant border incursion since the full-scale invasion began.

At least 8,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the past week.

Thousands of Ukrainians have gone to evacuation centres after cross-border offensive in Kharkiv - CreditSERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Today, the Chinese and Russian presidents are meeting in Beijing.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin comes as the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Follow our live blog for the latest developments.