Russia targets separate central Kharkiv hotel — 11 injured, including one in critical condition

Oleh Synehubov

11 people were injured after two Russian missiles slammed into a popular hotel in central Kharkiv at night on Jan. 10, reported Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov.

The injured are four men aged 31 to 38 and seven women aged 23 to 71.

Nine of the 11 injured were hospitalized.

“A 35-year-old man is in critical condition, eight people are in moderate condition, and two were provided with medical assistance on-the spot,” he said.

“Another act of terrorism against civilians. Russia struck near the hotel in central Kharkiv with two missiles,” he wrote on Telegram.

"Turkish journalists also were among those who lived in the hotel," he added.

Read also:

Russia launched missiles from the nearby Belgorod Oblast. One of the rockets hit the hotel complex and the other exploded a few meters away.

More than 30 civilians were at the hotel at this time, including 23 guests and seven staff.

The attack happened at 10:48 p.m.

Shortly after the attack. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a civilian object having been injured and that hotel guests could be among the casualties.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine