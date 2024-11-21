Russia targets Ukraine with intercontinental ballistic missile for first time, Kyiv says

Russia launched an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at targets in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukraine's air force said. It was the first time that ICBMs have been used by Russia in the conflict. ICBMs are designed to deliver nuclear warheads, but there was no indication from Ukraine that the Russian missile was nuclear-armed.

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile during an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Kyiv’s air force said, in the first known use in the war of such a powerful, nuclear-capable weapon with a range of thousands of kilometres.

The air force reported the launch after Ukraine fired U.S. and British missiles at targets inside Russia this week, despite warnings by Moscow that it would see such action as a major escalation in the 33-month-old war.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, did not immediately comment on the air force statement.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are strategic weapons designed to deliver nuclear warheads and are an important part of Russia’s nuclear deterrent. The Ukrainians did not specify what kind of warhead the missile had or what type of missile it was. There was no suggestion it was nuclear-armed.

The Russian missile attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said.

Tensions have risen this week as the 1,000th day of the war passed.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

US approval for Ukraine long-range missile strikes into Russia is a slim lifeline for Kyiv

Has US authorisation for Ukraine to fire long-range missiles into Russia come too late?

Russia test-fires missiles to simulate 'massive' response to nuclear first strike