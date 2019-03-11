Russia triumphs at Ice Climbing World Championships

Russia enjoyed a clean sweep in the speed category at the Ice Climbing World Championships in Kirov at the weekend.

The contest saw competitors frantically scramble up an ice wall in the fastest time possible.

Vladislav Iurlov triumphed in the male category for Russia in a total time of around 15 seconds, while his female compatriot won in more than 20 seconds.

The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation said during the last 15 years the sport had enjoyed an "incredible growth in popularity".