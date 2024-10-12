Russia and Ukraine launch rival overnight drone attacks, with most intercepted

The Ukrainian air force said it had intercepted and destroyed 24 of the 28 drones launched by Russia overnight from Friday to Saturday, as the two countries traded air strikes. Russian officials on Saturday said it had downed 47 Ukrainian drones and that strikes had killed one person in the Belgorod border region.

Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks overnight, with Russian officials saying on Saturday that Ukrainian strikes had killed one person in the Belgorod border region.

Russia said it had downed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight, while Ukraine reported it neutralised 24 drones fired by Moscow.

The Ukrainian air force said many missiles were fired from Belgorod, without specifying the number or type.

It said Russia had fired 28 drones at Ukraine, of which 24 were destroyed in the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

In the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, Russian bombardments wounded four people, the head of the regional administration said.

A separate Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in the village of Ustinka in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said on Telegram.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russia says it shot down more than 140 Ukrainian drones in barrage that killed at least one

Ukraine launches more than 150 drones toward Moscow and border regions, Russia says

Russia says it downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones in one of the war's largest barrages