Russia and Ukraine swap 25 POWs each in UAE-mediated exchange

(Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 25 prisoners of war each after negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates, according to statements from both sides.

"These are our military and civilians," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on X. He said many of the Ukrainian POWs had severe injuries and illnesses and would receive medical care.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the two sides had swapped 25 prisoners each. The Russian POWs were currently in Belarus receiving medical and psychological support.

"All released servicemen will be transported to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions of the Russian Ministry of Defence," it said.

Zelenskiy thanked the UAE, which has brokered similar swaps before, for its assistance "in making today's event possible."

Ukraine's co-ordination centre for POW affairs said the youngest freed prisoner was 24, while the oldest was 60.

"The wounded are suffering from injuries, including loss of vision, limb amputations, complex bullet wounds and the consequences of explosion-related injuries," the centre said in a statement on Telegram.

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Yuliia Dysa and Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn)