Russian air attacks injure several in Kharkiv, say Ukraine officials

STORY: :: Russian air attacks injure several and spark fires in Kharkiv, say Ukrainian officials

:: January 28, 2025

:: Kharkiv, Ukraine

:: Bohdan Hladkikh, City Department of Emergency Situations

“The attack damaged a gas pipeline, which the business used for its production. As a result, a massive fire broke out. Before the gas was turned off, the fire grew to the scale we’re seeing now.”

A 62-year-old woman was hospitalized and a 66-year-old man was injured when debris from a destroyed Russian drone fell, damaging several houses in the Kharkiv district that includes and surrounds the city of Kharkiv, a regional governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services were called soon after midnight to a private business that caught fire in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on his Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's state emergency service said the fire engulfed production facilities. Two people suffered acute stress reactions, including a child, the emergency service said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the nearly three-year war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.