Russian air strikes leave several dead, damage energy infrastructure in Ukraine

Firefighters carry the body of a civilian following a missile strike in Poltava on February 1, 2025, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine.

At least 11 people were killed on Saturday after Russia fired a torrent of drones and missiles on Ukraine, gutting dozens of residential buildings and damaging energy infrastructure across the country, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Interior Ministry said that a Russian missile struck a residential building in the central city of Poltava, killing seven people and injuring 14, including three children.

The ministry posted pictures on the Telegram messaging app showing the building with several top floors smashed and thick columns of smoke rising into the sky. Firefighters and dozens of rescuers were searching through the rubble.

One person was killed and four were wounded in the city of Kharkiv in the northeast in a drone attack, the mayor said.

Three police officers were killed during the attacks as they patrolled streets in a village in the northeastern region of Sumy, regional officials said.

