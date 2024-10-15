Russian airstrike kills one and injures 16 more in southern Ukraine

A Russian missile strike has destroyed a market in the south of Ukraine, killing one person and injuring a least 16 others.

The attack on the city of Mykolaiv damaged an infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings, and cars, Governor Vitaliy Kim said on the Telegram messaging app.

The emergency services said the attack also caused several fires, two of which had been put out.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces used seven S-300/400 missiles to strike the region, in addition to launching 17 drones and two more missiles over other regions.

A rescuer works at the site of a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv (via REUTERS)

The air force shot down 12 drones and four more were "locationally lost" likely due to active electronic warfare, it said.

Russia's assaults on Ukraine's south this month targeted critical infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region and port infrastructure in Odesa region.

Ukraine has been asking allies for additional air defence as Russia continued to pummel its cities more than two-and-a-half years into the full-scale invasion.

A local market burns after Russian strike in Mykolaiv (AP)

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, although its attacks have killed thousands of civilians since February 2022.

Ukrainian forces have resisted a five-day onslaught by Russian forces to try to move them out of a swathe of Russia that they captured, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday.

He told how Russian soldiers had sought to break through Ukrainian lines in the part of Russia that they seized in a surprise offensive in early August.

The Ukrainian president said that his forces had repelled the attacks for five days and launched counter-offensives.