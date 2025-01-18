Russian airstrikes on central Kyiv kill three people

James Crisp
·3 min read
Missile crater in Kyiv
Rescue workers inspect a crater from an overnight Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv - Carl Court/Getty

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed three people on Saturday in what Ukrainian leaders called a “heinous” attack.

Russia said the rare deadly aerial assault on the Ukrainian capital, which has much better air defences than elsewhere in the country, was “retaliation” for bombardments on its territory.

City officials said the victims were two men, aged 43 and 25, and a 41-year-old woman. Another three people were wounded in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

The strike comes as Ukraine and Russia vie for the upper hand in the war before US president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Mr Trump has vowed to end the war soon and there are fears he could cut off US support for Kyiv or strong-arm Ukraine into an unjust peace.

Volodymyr Zelensky said the world had to make Vladimir Putin end an illegal invasion that had lasted nearly three years.

“Everyone who is helping the Russian state in this war must be put under such pressure that it is felt no less than these strikes. We can only do this in unity with the whole world,” he said.

Damaged buildings in Kyiv following the attack
Damaged buildings in Kyiv following the attack - Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said the “heinous Russian ballistic attack” was yet another proof that “Putin wants war, not peace”.

The Russian president “must be forced to accept a just peace through strength – maximum economic and military pressure,” he added.

Russia’s defence ministry said the strike had hit a rocket maker based in the Ukrainian capital.

“The Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities, including the Luch Design Bureau that develops and manufactures long-range guided missiles,” it said.

The ministry called the attack “retaliation” for Ukraine’s use of US-supplied Atacms missiles in strikes on Russian territory.

Broken window at dental clinic
A woman cleans up glass from a broken window at a dental clinic in Kyiv following the Russian ballistic missile attack - Andriy Zhyhaylo/Oboz.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Overnight, air raid sirens and the sounds of Ukrainian air defence systems had rung out across the capital.

Ukraine’s Air Force said it had downed two Iskander ballistic missiles, as well as 24 Russian attack drones, overnight. It said Russia had fired four ballistic missiles and launched 39 drones towards Ukraine.

It said the downed missiles “fell” on Kyiv’s central Shevchenkivsky district, damaging an industrial building, a subway to the metro and residential buildings, and temporarily knocking out local water supplies.

A multi-storey building had its windows blown out and debris was strewn across the street, according to AFP journalists in Kyiv, who also reported localised flooding and a McDonald’s restaurant with a damaged facade.

Damaged entrances to metro station and McDonald's restaurant in Kyiv
A policeman guards the damaged entrances to a metro station and McDonald’s restaurant in Kyiv - Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Ten people were also wounded in a Russian strike on the southern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ivan Fedorov, the governor of Zaporizhzhia, called it a “cynical” attack on the centre of the city “while everyone was sleeping”.

Russia on Saturday claimed its forces had captured two villages – Vremivka and Petropavlivka – in the eastern Donetsk region, where its troops have been grinding forwards for months.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has launched a wave of strikes against Russian energy and military facilities, including sites hundreds of miles behind the front lines.

Its GUR military intelligence unit said Ukrainian drones had hit an oil depot in Russia’s Tula region in the early hours of Saturday.

The Russian governor of the region had earlier reported a fuel tank fire at an industrial site in the region after a Ukrainian drone attack.

In the neighbouring Kaluga region, officials also reported a fire at an industrial site, reported to be another oil depot, after a Ukrainian drone attack.

