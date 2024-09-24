Russian attack on Ukraine's Poltava region disrupts power supply, authorities say

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine's central region of Poltava damaged energy infrastructure, cutting power to 20 settlements, authorities said on Tuesday.

Debris from falling drones damaged several homes, but caused no casualties, regional governor Filip Pronin said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, while emergency services scrambled to tackle the power situation.

"Debris also damaged the energy infrastructure in Poltava region, leaving 20 settlements without power," he added.

In the northeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Monday's attack killed one person and injured at least seven, among them a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, the regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, said in an update.

The Ukrainian air force shot down 66 drones but lost track of 13 among the 81 unmanned aerial vehicles Russia launched in the overnight attack, along with four missiles, it said on Telegram.

Authorities have doused two fires in the Kyiv region sparked by the overnight attack, but no homes or critical facilities were hit, regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)