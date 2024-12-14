Russian cargo plane departs Syria for Libya, more flights expected, official says

Tuvan Gumrukcu
Updated ·1 min read

By Tuvan Gumrukcu

LATAKIA, Syria (Reuters) -A Russian cargo plane departed from Russia's air base in the Syrian port city of Latakia for Libya on Saturday, a Syrian security official stationed outside the facility said, following rebels' overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad last weekend.

The official told Reuters that additional Russian departures from the Hmeimim air base in Syria's coastal Latakia province were expected in the coming days.

Increased activity has been observed at the air base throughout the day. In addition to the departing cargo plane, an Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane and an Alligator helicopter were seen landing at the base.

Helicopters were also seen flying within the base, and a SU-34 jet landed for refueling. A Zeppelin hovered overhead, and two trucks carrying Russian flags were seen traveling within the base.

On Friday, satellite images showed Russia moving military equipment at Hmeimim air base, with two Antonov AN-124 cargo planes visible.

Russia, a longstanding ally of Assad, granted the ousted Syrian leader asylum last weekend after helping him to flee his country as the rebels approached Damascus.

Moscow has said it hopes to maintain its two bases in Syria - the Hmeimim air base at Latakia and a naval base in Tartous - in order to keep up efforts against what it called international terrorism.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday contacts with the political committee of Syria's Islamist rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham were "proceeding in constructive fashion".

(Reporting by Tuvan GumrukcuWriting by Ece ToksabayEditing by Frances Kerry and Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • Fears mount for Syria’s minorities as video emerges showing rebel fighters executing suspects

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has become Syria’s new strongman, replacing the Alawite regime of Bashar al-Assad. Once a partner of al Qaeda, Jolani now speaks the language of tolerance and openness towards Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities. He has told his fighters to refrain from extrajudicial violence, but videos emerging on social media suggest that not all of his fighters are following his directive, raising concerns among members

  • People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Response To Being Asked About His Plans To Lower Grocery Prices

    "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • Demoralised and abandoned by allies: why Assad’s army failed to fight in Syria

    Twenty-three-year-old Syrian military conscript Farhan al-Khouli was badly paid and demoralized. For years, the Islamist rebels of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) had sat behind the nearby frontline, with Syria's long civil war frozen.

  • Xi’s RSVP is a snub to Trump, but the inauguration invite is still a big deal

    Imagine the scene, at noon, on January 20, on the west front of the US Capitol.

  • Top Putin Missile Developer Shot Dead in Moscow Park

    A Russian missile designer was shot dead in a forest park in the Moscow region, according to Ukraine media reports Thursday. The killing of Mikhail Shatsky was carried out by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, a source in Ukraine’s Defense Forces told the Kyiv Independent. The report described Shatsky as an expert involved in modernizing cruise missiles that Russia has launched against Ukraine. He was deputy general designer and head of the software department at the Moscow-based Mars Desig

  • Gingrich: Xi attending Trump inauguration would be ‘signal to the planet’

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…

  • Russia is sending 4 ships to its bases in Syria to evacuate weapons, Ukraine intelligence says

    Russia is deploying four of its ships to evacuate weapons and equipment from its bases in Syria, per Ukraine's main intelligence directorate.

  • NATO chief warns that Putin wants long-term confrontation with Europe after Ukraine

    BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to “wipe Ukraine off the map” and could come after other parts of Europe next, as he urged Europeans to press their governments to ramp up defense spending.

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • China says US politicians need to be more rational after senator's call for garlic probe

    China's foreign ministry on Friday urged U.S. politicians to exercise more "common sense" after a U.S. senator called for a probe into imports of Chinese garlic, citing concerns about food safety and labour practices in the country. Republican Senator Rick Scott wrote to several U.S. government departments this week, describing in one letter Chinese garlic as "sewage garlic" and saying the use of human excrement as fertilizer in China was a serious concern. In other letters, he said garlic production in China may involve exploitative labour practices and that low Chinese prices undercut domestic growers, threatening U.S. economic security.

  • Trump’s AG Failure Matt Gaetz in Talks for Surprise Job Under Dem Megadonor

    Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), President-elect Donald Trump’s self-combusting nominee for attorney general, may have found himself a second job after backing out of the running for the nation’s top law enforcement job. In addition to his new gig as a host on right-wing network One America News beginning in January, Gaetz is in talks to join the law firm of bigwig Democratic donor John Morgan, both men told Politico. Morgan, who is registered as unaffiliated in Florida, has long supported leading

  • Critics Slam Time's 'Person Of The Year' Award For Donald Trump

    Commenters also damningly recalled a brutal previous recipient of the title.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Bloody siege ends Myanmar army control of western border

    Insurgents seized Myanmar's border with Bangladesh in one of the bloodiest battles of the civil war.

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very