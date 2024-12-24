Russian cargo ship 'on Syria mission' sinks in Mediterranean
A Russian cargo ship that Ukraine claims was sent to Syria to collect weapons has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, according to officials in Moscow.
A Russian cargo ship that Ukraine claims was sent to Syria to collect weapons has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, according to officials in Moscow.
The number of US troops in Syria has regularly surged higher than the Pentagon has publicly disclosed since at least 2020, and in recent months increased to more than double the roughly 900 troops the US has long said are in Syria, multiple defense officials familiar with the matter told CNN.
Ursa Major ran into trouble in the Mediterranean between Spain and Algeria, with two crew still missing.
Russia sent a ship to evacuate soldiers and equipment from its bases in Syria, but it broke down en route, Ukrainian intelligence says.
Iroquois Falls Mayor Tory Delaurier goes on a tour of the paper mill that used to be the lifeblood of his small town with the BMI Group's John Veldman, who envisions it being redeveloped into an industrial and agricultural hub.
Russia's natural-gas transit deal with Ukraine is set to expire soon, which would cut billions in revenue.
The two previously some drama back in the day.
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
Christmas needle Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are set to ditch their parents, Prince Andrew and Fergie, with “Bea” blithely joining the official royal Christmas in Sandringham, to which the shamed prince and his ex-wife have been uninvited. This development, reported by the Daily Mail, has thrown the royal Christmas message of family unity into an extraordinary state of confusion.
President-elect Trump’s incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s Day 1 executive orders may tackle Title 42. Leavitt joined Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where she outlined what can be expected from Trump’s first day in office next month. “He will use the power of his pen to deliver on many of the promises he…
The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.
It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.
"I found one from the 1980s in a discount store. I don't need WiFi, and it works great."
Stephen A. Smith, who had been notably anti-Donald Trump during this year’s election season, says he’s changed his mind on the president-elect. The ESPN talking head said over the weekend that he has regrets about voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, and that he would entertain the possibility of supporting Trump in the future. On Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin on Saturday, Smith told host Mark Levin: “I voted Democrat, and I’ve got to tell you something right now: I don’t like the fact tha
Heard addressed Lively's complaint in a new statement after Baldoni hired the same PR manager as her ex-husband Johnny Depp in their 2022 defamation trial
Gary is in love at age 89
If you drain a hole in one on the PGA Tour, drinks are on you when you get back to the clubhouse. Even if you're 15 years old. That's what Charlie Woods was left to learn Sunday after his first-ever ace -- a beautiful par three iron that left dad
Kim Kardashian is getting in the holiday spirit, recreating her iconic 2014 magazine cover at a holiday party.
"It has been a game-changer for saving money."
"I've repeatedly been mistaken for my date’s child and regularly asked if I'm old enough to sit in an airplane’s exit row."