Russian conductor kills passenger’s cat after throwing it from moving train in Kirov

RZD was thrown overboard into -30C (Telegram)

A cat that escaped from its cage while travelling on a train in Russia has died after the conductor found it and threw it off the moving vehicle as it neared western city Kirov.

State-owned rail operator RZD has apologised after Twix, the ginger and white cat, was tossed from the carriage by a female member of staff on January 11.

Twix was later found to have died in -30C temperatures.

The woman is thought to have mistaken it for a stray. But Twix was actually the loved cat of its owners and was travelling with them by rail, when it left its container.

Local media reported that the owners did not realise what had happened and organised a search party to find the pet.

They used a Telegram channel to coordinate a search party of hundreds of volunteers and they later found the cat’s body after looking in the freezing conditions.

RZD said in a statement: "We sincerely regret that the cat Twix died.”

A petition has been signed by more than 70,000 people calling for the train conductor to face criminal charges, although local authorities have not yet opened a case.

RZD runs intercity and long distance train services in Russia

