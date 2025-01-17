Russian court jails three of Navalny's former lawyers for 'extremist' activity

Lawyers Igor Sergunin, from left, Alexei Liptser and Vadim Kobzev, who once represented late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stand in a courtroom in Petushki, east of Moscow, on January 17, 2025.

Three lawyers for the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny were found guilty by a Russian court on Friday of participating in an "extremist organisation" and sentenced to years in jail.

Russia on Friday sentenced three lawyers who had defended Alexei Navalny to several years in prison for bringing messages from the late opposition leader from prison to the outside world.

The case, which comes amid a massive crackdown on dissent during the Ukraine offensive, has alarmed rights groups who fear Moscow will ramp up trials against legal representatives in addition to jailing their clients.

The Kremlin has sought to punish Navalny's associates even after his unexplained death in an Arctic prison colony last February.

Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin were found guilty of participating in an "extremist organisation" by a court in the town of Petushki.

Kobzev, the most high-profile member of Navalny's legal team, was given five and a half years, while Liptser was handed five and Sergunin three and a half years.

They were almost the only people visiting Navalny in prison while he served his 19-year sentence.

Navalny, Putin's main political opponent, communicated with the world by transmitting messages through his lawyers, which his team then published on social media.

Passing letters and messages through lawyers is a normal practice in Russian prisons.



