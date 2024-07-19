Russian court seeks 18-year prison sentence for detained US reporter Gershkovich

Russia is seeking 18-year prison term for Evan Gershkovich, whose closed-door trial on charges of espionage is nearing its end. The Wall Street Journal reporter, who’s 32, has rejected the charges, as have his employers and the White House.

Russian prosecutors sought a prison sentence of 18 years on Friday for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is on trial on espionage charges that he, his employer and the U.S. vehemently deny.

U.S. officials and The Wall Street Journal have denounced the secretive and rapid trial in the country’s highly politicized legal system as a sham and illegitimate.

Court officials said the prosecutors made the request during closing arguments in a closed-door court session in Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains. Russian courts convict more than 99% of defendants, and prosecutors can appeal sentences that they regard as too lenient. They even can appeal acquittals.

Gershkovich appeared in court for a second straight day. Unlike previous sessions in which reporters were allowed to see Gershkovich briefly before the proceedings began, there was no access to the courtroom this week and he was not seen, with no explanation given. Espionage and treason cases are typically shrouded in secrecy.

The U.S. State Department has declared Gershkovich “wrongfully detained,” committing the government to assertively seek his release.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russian trial of detained US journalist Gershkovich resumes

UN panel finds Russia arbitrarily detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich

Russia trial of US journalist Gershkovich on espionage charges to begin June 26