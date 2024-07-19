Russian court sentences Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison

A Russian court sentenced Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage.

The guilty verdict came Friday hours after closing arguments in what many in the U.S. have called a baseless trial.

"This bogus accusation of espionage will inevitably lead to a bogus conviction for an innocent man," Wall Street Journal Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker had written in a letter last month, ahead of the conviction.

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American, went on trial last month in the city of Yekaterinburg.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage, gestures from inside a glass defendants' cage prior to a hearing in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court on June 26, 2024.

Russian prosecutors had accused Gershkovich of gathering secret information on behalf of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and asked for an 18-year sentence. He was the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War.

Gershkovich, his employer and the US government deny the charges and say the reporter was just doing his job as a journalist.

Espionage cases often take months to handle and the unusual speed at which his trial was held behind closed doors - Friday's hearing was only the third in the trial - has stoked speculation that a long-discussed U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange deal involving him and potentially other Americans detained in Russia may be in the offing.

The Kremlin, when asked by Reuters on Friday about the possibility of such an exchange, declined to comment: "I'll leave your question unanswered," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Contributing: Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan, Reuters

