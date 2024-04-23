Russian deputy defence minister arrested on suspicion of taking bribes

Timur Vadimovich Ivanov (left) seen with Vladimir Putin in Kubinka, Russia, in 2018

Russia has arrested a deputy minister of defence on suspicion of taking bribes, the country’s investigative committee announced on Tuesday night.

Vladimir Putin, the president, was informed of the detention of the high-ranking official, Timur Vadimovich Ivanov, in a rare move amid the offensive in Ukraine, Russian state-media reported.

Anti-corruption activists have for years criticised what they say is widespread corruption under Putin’s rule.

“Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Timur Vadimovich Ivanov has been detained on suspicion of committing a crime under part 6 of article 290 of the Criminal Code (taking a bribe),” the committee said on Telegram.

The committee did not give any more details.

The offence is punishable by a large fine or more than a decade in prison, depending on the details of the crime.

Mr Ivanov was the subject of an investigation published in 2022 by the banned Anti-Corruption Foundation - Twitter

Mr Ivanov is under sanction from the European Union as the defence ministry’s top official in charge of construction of military facilities.

He was the subject of an investigation published in 2022 by the banned Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was created by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

It said that the deputy minister oversaw – and profited from – construction projects in Ukraine’s Mariupol, which fell under Moscow’s control after a months-long siege.

According to the probe from the organisation, which has been banned in Russia for alleged “extremism”, the minister divorced his wife to allow her to bypass EU sanctions.

“Today is a good day,” Maria Pevchikh, the head of investigations at the foundation, said on social media.

Like most high-profile opposition figures, Ms Pevchikh was forced into exile by the Kremlin’s repression.

Most of the opposition who remain in Russia are behind bars.

Navalny, who galvanised masses by exposing corruption under Putin, died in prison in February.