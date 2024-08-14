Russian drone attack kills two medics in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, say police

(Reuters) - Russian drones attacked a medical battalion vehicle in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, killing two people and wounding three more, the regional police said.

The drone attack killed two medics in the settlement of Bilyy Kolodiaz, Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigative department of the National Police, said on Facebook.

Three civilians in a nearby moving car were wounded in the attack, he added.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, but thousands have been killed and wounded in its strikes during the 2 -1/2 year full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Alex Richardson)