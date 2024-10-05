Russian drones hunt civilians in Kherson ‘safari’

Kieran Kelly
·4 min read
Civilians have been trying to get on with daily life despite the constant threat of bombardment
Civilians have been trying to get on with daily life despite the constant threat of bombardment - DAVID ROSE FOR THE TELEGRAPH

It was a summer’s morning in Kherson. Tatiana and her 87-year-old father were making their way home after a food shop when she heard a sudden buzzing in the street.

She tilted her head upwards and saw a Russian kamikaze drone drop an explosive in the middle of a street packed with civilians.

Tatiana immediately started running, struggling to drag her dementia-stricken father with her. He does not understand that his country is at war. “I dropped and crawled on my stomach but did not raise my head … I just prayed we would get home,” she told The Telegraph.

Russia has been known to use kamikaze drones to drop explosives on Ukrainian soldiers but in the southern city of Kherson, where only the River Dnipro separates the territory from the threatening presence of Russian forces, they have increasingly been used to target civilians.

Drone strikes from the Russians have increased to over 300 a day
Drone strikes from the Russians have increased to over 300 a day - IVAN ANTYPENKO/REUTERS

As a result, Kherson, Tatiana said, is transforming into a “human safari” where Russian drones are used to hunt down and drop grenades and other explosives on civilians trying to go about their everyday lives.

Five civilians were injured in the latest attack on Monday when hand grenades dropped from Russian army drones and exploded near a moving bus in the suburbs of Kherson.

At least two civilians were injured in that attack witnessed by Tatiana on Aug 28.

According to residents, Russia began targeting civilians with drones several months ago near the left bank of the River Dnipro, but the attacks have increasingly spread into the city centre and suburbs.

There were around 100 drone attacks per day in July and August, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

This increased to a record high of 330 drone strikes and 224 explosive drops on Sept 9, according to Ukraine’s TSN news programme.

“Drones are a real pain for Kherson. Everyone is a target,” Mr Prokudin told the Kyiv Independent. “Under attack are people walking, driving, bicycling, going to work or standing by grocery stores.”

Oleksandr Prokudin said everyone in Kherson is a target from Russian drones
Oleksandr Prokudin said everyone in Kherson is a target from Russian drones

Anastasia, a 23-year-old aid worker and Tatiana’s niece, feels her home city has become increasingly dangerous by the Russian terror attacks.

“More and more residents of the city cannot leave the house, even for food, because there is a great possibility that they will not return home,” she told the Telegraph. “It was so lucky my aunt came home unharmed.”

Local authorities have strongly advised that civilians stay at home unless they are able to carry a tourniquet, a device that is used to stop life-threatening bleeding.

Aid workers such as Anastasia and Natalya, her colleague, are forced to wear body armour as they go to work and look after vulnerable Ukrainians.

The psychological impact of the attacks is taking its toll on Natalya. She often finds herself unable to sleep, instead lying awake about when the next attack might come.

She regularly finds herself sitting in her apartment, not knowing where or when a kamikaze drone will launch a devastating attack. When it happens, the sense of panic and fear is “overwhelming”, she says.

“The same question spins in your head; ‘when will this nightmare end?’” she told The Telegraph.

The city she grew up in and loves is now overwhelmed by constant air raid sirens in the middle of the night, the buzzing of drones, the whistle of shells and explosions. “All of this leads to depression,” she said.

This is not the future Kherson’s population had hoped for when Ukraine recaptured the city from Vladimir Putin’s forces in November 2022.

Instead, Russia has effectively “declared terrorism against a peaceful population”, Natalya said, but Kherson’s civilians remain determined to carry on anyway.

“People are afraid to go outside,” she told The Telegraph, adding: “Despite all this, life goes on, people go to work, children run to sports grounds … but not everyone is destined to return home.

“People have become calloused, they lose the meaning of life, indifference has appeared. People do not live, but live their lives,” she added.

Latest Stories

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c

  • Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air

    "Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa

  • Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally

    The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.

  • Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

    Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t

  • Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant

    Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the

  • Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

    Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says

    "Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."

  • Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel

    (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.

  • Melania Trashes Her Own Husband’s Stances on Abortion and Immigration

    Melania Trump on Thursday released a video speaking out on women’s right to access abortion while another leaked passage from her upcoming memoir confirmed she once told her husband to drop a notoriously brutal immigration policy.Former President Donald Trump has bragged about his role in ending the constitutional right to abortion and says he is happy to allow the states to decide whether residents should be able to access locally a full range of women’s healthcare.His wife apparently wants to

  • US launches airstrikes by fighter jets and ships on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Friday, going after weapons systems, bases and other equipment belonging to the Iranian-backed rebels, U.S. officials confirmed.

  • Ukrainian aircraft fire British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops advancing on key city

    Ukrainian aircraft fired British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops attempting to advance towards a key city in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian security source has told Sky News. The source shared drone footage that purportedly shows strikes on what he described as "two command centres of massive troops formations slowly advancing on Pokrovsk". The attack took place at 11am on Friday in the town of Avdiivka, which was captured by Russian forces in February.

  • Bruce Springsteen Adds Pointed Twist To His Kamala Harris Endorsement

    The "Born To Run" icon's declaration of support for the vice president was also about something else.

  • Oklahoma School Official’s Bid To Buy Classroom Bibles Appears Suspiciously Specific

    The Bible endorsed by Donald Trump and Lee Greenwood looks like a perfect fit for what controversy-courting school superintendent Ryan Walters is looking for.

  • Ukraine says it killed Zaporizhzhia NPP security chief, branding him a 'collaborator'

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, located in southern Ukraine, is the largest in Europe and prior to the 2022 Russian invasion, supplied Ukraine with around 30% of its electricity. It was seized by Russian forced in the early weeks of the war.