Russian drones strike two national landmarks in Lviv on New Year's

Fire in the Shukhevych Museum

Russia targeted Lviv Oblast with Shahed kamikaze drones overnight, resulting in the destruction of a museum dedicated to Ukrainian Insurgent Army General Roman Shukhevych, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram on Jan. 1.

The museum, located in the Bilohorshcha District, Lviv, was reduced to rubble, said Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

"Fire at the Shukhevych Museum,” Kozytskyi wrote.

“Preliminary cause: debris from a hostile drone. The State Emergency Service representatives are on-site. No casualties reported in Bilohorshcha. Firefighters are still battling the blaze. There was another loud noise in Lviv just now. Stay in shelters. The danger is still high."

Russian Shahed drone debris also hit Dubliany. The roof of a Lviv National Agrarian University dormitory was on fire, and firefighters tackled the blaze.

