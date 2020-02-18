Russian farmers rush to rescue horses trapped in ice

A Russian farmer shared a dramatic footage on social media of a rescue of eleven female horses who got trapped in an ice hole on a river in Russian South Ural's Bashkiriya region.

The farmer later said all the horses were successfully saved and did not sustain any injuries. He also said they were lucky to be nearby when the horses fell though ice in a place which would usually have strong ice and be safe to cross.

He also warned others -- especially farmers and fishermen -- to be careful around rivers and lakes, adding that a relatively warm winter cuased ice to be very unstable in many Russia's regions.

    The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein's lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict. The warning came two days after the attorney wrote an opinion piece about the case in Newsweek magazine.

    Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the arrest of nearly 700 people, including military and justice ministry personnel, state media said, intensifying moves against a network accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt. Authorities have carried out a sustained crackdown on alleged followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen since the failed bid in July 2016, in which about 250 people were killed. The latest operations marked an escalation by police against alleged supporters of Gulen, a one-time ally of President Tayyip Erdogan who subsequently became his arch foe.

    Dwight Ball couldn't seem to stop scoring on his own goal.Throughout last fall he had to defend moving former senior Liberal staffer Carla Foote into a position at The Rooms, the provincial museum and archives, sans competition.Instead of a fresh start in the new year, he faced a new controversy: a fat contract for a deputy minister-turned-oil and gas consultant.Behind the scenes, multiple sources say cabinet and caucus members were frustrated with the premier's performance and his inability to handle scandals of his own making."Every leader has an expiration date. Dwight Ball just reached his," one cabinet minister told CBC News after Ball announced Monday evening that he was stepping down as premier.Just last week, when Ball made his big announcement on keeping electricity rates low, there was another sign of waning support: only a few cabinet ministers showed up, with some of the heavy hitters — Transportation Minister Steve Crocker, Health Minister John Haggie, Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation Minister Bernard Davis, and Municipal Affairs and Environment Minister Derek Bragg — all absent.Ball is expected to speak with media in one-on-one interviews Tuesday afternoon.It was a long time comingRumours of Ball's resignation aren't new; they started early in his tenure as premier.He underestimated the backlash from his first budget that hiked taxes and fees and cut libraries. Some in the public would never forgive him.Every day he had to drive by posters calling for his resignation. He faced large, angry protests.Multiple sources inside his own caucus say Ball never really regained the public trust. Less than a year ago the public returned him to power, but with his wings clipped atop a minority government. After that, he kept stumbling from scandal to scandal.Ball acknowledged the loss of trust from the public in a subtle way in his video address."I have always understood that every MHA serves at your pleasure," he said, before saying his time had come to step back and spend more time with his family — a line as old as politics itself.Leaving now saves Ball from facing a June leadership review — one he knew would be tough. Caucus and cabinet members were not-so-quietly expressing their desire for him to leave. Liberal executive members loyal to Ball tried to get the party to delay the vote, to give Ball more time, but they failed.Ball had a choice: fight a battle or leave on his own terms. He chose the latter. Who's next?The Liberal party is expected to lay out the process today, but the unofficial race has already started.Some inside the cabinet have already ruled it out, with Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady and Minister of Fisheries and Land Resources Gerry Byrne insisting they won't run.One name is already seen as a front-runner: Andrew Furey, an orthopedic surgeon better known for his philanthropy. He founded Team Broken Earth, which helps provide medical care to developing countries.Furey has never held elected office but comes from a political family. His father, George Furey, is currently speaker of the Senate.Insiders say he also has the backing of former premier Brian Tobin, who was helping him get ready for a run even before Monday's resignation. Furey told CBC news on Tuesday morning he is interested in throwing his hat in the ring, but would not speak further to the matter, adding he needed to discuss the issue with family and colleagues. From inside the party, Minister of Justice and Public Safety Andrew Parsons is well-liked, but is dealing with serious family health issues that sidelined him from the House of Assembly last fall and will keep him from running for the top job."My family continues to deal with a medical issue and I simply cannot devote my time to a leadership run," Parsons tweeted Tuesday morning.The now outgoing premier wants his replacement to be chosen soon.In his address, he said he wants a new leader to put a stamp on a spring budget, due out in only two months.That will mean a quick race or a delayed budget.Under a law brought in by the PC government under Danny Williams, an election will have to happen within a year of a new premier taking office.Even if the budget passes this spring — not a guarantee for a minority government — an election is coming.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

    People in Moncton are getting a sneak peak at a new K-8 francophone school planned for McLaughlin Road.Renderings of the new school and other documents are posted on Moncton's planning advisory committee's pages on the city's website.The committee will meet Feb. 26, and on the agenda is a bylaw amendment to rezone property at 620 McLaughlin Rd. to accommodate a new school.The land is not far from École L'Odyssée, a high school, and the adjoining École Le Mascaret, a middle school.The province first announced the project in April 2018 to help deal with the growing number of students attending École Le Sommet and École Champlain.Greg Turner, a city councillor-at-large, said this is an important project."We have a very aggressive strategy moving forward to grow our population and this will be really really helpful in us achieving those goals and targets," he said.Turner said new schools help attract residential growth, which promotes commercial growth.The needs of the francophone community have to be met, he said, and the McLaughlin Road location is key."The city is expecting quite a significant growth pattern not only on the McLaughlin Road area but right over all the way to the developments that are going to be happening off Mapleton Road," Turner said. "And the two will intersect with what we call the Vision Lands."  "This will all intersect and you'll see the opening of this whole area in Moncton over the next five to 10 years. It'll be significant."Rezoning the land is one of the first steps in this project.The province said everything is on target."The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has allocated $44.1 million in its capital budget to support construction projects already underway, including the previously announced new K-8 francophone school in Moncton," department spokesperson Tara Chislett said in an email to CBC News."We anticipate breaking ground this spring. Further details will be available in the coming weeks."

    Canadians love to talk about their cellphone bills, and today the country's telecommunications regulator will jump into that conversation as it launches nine days of hearings.The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) hearings are expected to be a showdown between the nation's big mobile wireless providers — Bell, Rogers and Telus — and smaller providers who are bent on shaking up what some call an oligopoly-style market.The hearings, according to the CRTC, will focus on whether Canada's mobile wireless market adequately serves Canadians and its preparedness for the next phase of the communications network: 5G.Commissioners will hone in on issues such as affordability and whether the regulator should mandate the three big providers to open up access to their network to smaller carriers. These smaller carriers typically don't have an established network of cell towers and fibre optic cables. Instead, they purchase access to larger national networks through wholesale agreements. Using that approach, these smaller operators have been able to offer plans at more affordable rates. Ting, Google Fi and Straight Talk have used this model in the U.S. Mobile Virtual Network OperatorsThe industry calls these smaller carriers Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), but Samer Bishay calls them disrupters. This Canadian CEO knows the business well because he used to lead one of them.His company, Sugar Mobile, offered customers wireless plans for as little as $19 a month when it launched. That was before the CRTC shut down the wireless upstart in 2017. Bishay, who is also the CEO of Ice Wireless and its parent company Iristel, doesn't have too many kind words about the state of the country's wireless market."Right now, it is basically an oligopoly in Canada. We're lacking affordability, choice and flexibility," Bishay said.The CRTC, which regulates telecommunications, broadcast and wireless services in Canada, ruled Ice Wireless, through its affiliate Sugar Mobile, was inappropriately using its roaming agreement with Rogers to support an MVNO business.At this hearing Bishay will call on the CRTC to reverse its position and force Canada's national carriers to open up their networks to wholesale MVNO access."If there is no room for MVNOs in Canada, well then let the consumers make that choice," Bishay said. "Let the free market economy dictate who succeeds and who doesn't."Industry wary of mandating MVNOsIf Canada moves in that direction, it will become the second country, after Norway, to regulate wholesale MVNO access.The Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association (CWTA), which represents some of the industry's big players, isn't opposed to selling MVNOs access to their networks. But, it doesn't think carriers should be forced to. At the moment, it's up to the national carriers to individually sign agreements with MVNOs.The CWTA says Canada's existing wireless providers offer a good mix of affordable plans and reliable coverage. But the association's senior vice-president, Eric Smith, said if the CRTC forces carriers to open up their networks to MVNOs, investment in 5G could take a hit. "That's a very rare regulatory intervention around the world and would actually negatively impact the investment capacity of our network operators," Smith said. "And it would be detrimental to the quality of service that we can offer Canadians." CRTC leaning toward mandating MVNOsBut all indications point to a future where, like it or not, MVNOs will play a more significant role in Canada's mobile wireless future.The federal Liberals campaigned in 2019 to slash cellphone bills by 25 per cent within two years, saving the average middle-class family of four $1,000 a year.The mandate letter for Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains instructs him to work with companies and the regulator to get more MVNOs in the market.The CRTC also acknowledged during its consultation ahead of Tuesday's kickoff to the hearings that it was leaning toward mandating MVNOs on a limited basis. According to Michael Geist, a University of Ottawa law professor and the Canada Research Chair on the internet and e-commerce, the time for MVNOs has arrived."I think the real question is whether not they are going to jump in with both feet or just dip their toe in the water," Geist said. "If I had to guess, it is probably a more of a dip their toe in the water approach, where they open it up slightly to MVNOs and see what kind of impact that it has."This could look like, Geist said, the CRTC directing Bell, Telus and Rogers to open up their networks to MVNOs, but on the condition that these smaller companies eventually invest in their own physical infrastructure. After the hearings, the regulator's decision is expected later this year or in early 2021.

    It was early in the morning — before 6:00 a.m. — last August when Ali Chahine woke up in his home in Detroit's suburbs and checked his smartphone.What happened next highlights why an increasing number of U.S. police forces are embracing Amazon's consumer technology as a low-cost solution to help fight crime, and shunning persistent concerns over privacy and data protection.And the debate appears to be moving north of the border. Chahine had received an alert overnight. Around 2:40 a.m., the camera mounted on the front of his garage in Livonia, Michigan, had sensed movement and started recording.Watching the video on his phone, Chahine could see a man rummaging through the back of his pickup truck and examining his toolbox. He left without taking anything, but Chachine suspects the man knew he was being watched."If it wasn't for the camera," Chahine said, "maybe he would have opened up the toolbox and cleared it out."He posted the video on social media and alerted police, who also posted it online. Within minutes, a suspect, 60-year-old Jeffrey Couch, was identified. Within hours, he was arrested in connection with a string of recent attempted car break-ins. Within a week, he pleaded no contest in court to two attempted larceny charges and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, according to the Detroit Free Press.The Livonia Police Department heralded the arrest as "another example of the successful partnership" between the force, the community and Amazon's household surveillance arm, Ring."It really is the Neighbourhood Watch of 2020," Livonia Police Capt. Ron Taig said, echoing the phrase Ring uses in its advertising.U.S. police sign deals; Windsor wants inLast year, Livonia PD signed a partnership with the Amazon subsidiary allowing citizens using Ring's Neighbors app to report suspicious activity caught on surveillance. When a crime occurs, it also lets investigators request video captured within five miles (eight km) of the incident, without a warrant.The company even provided free Ring cameras, which the police department gives away to citizens in monthly draws. On his office computer, Taig displayed a map, accessible to Ring's law enforcement partners, showing where users have signalled possible crimes and allowing police to respond. The notes from citizens typically come with a video taken from a Ring doorbell or another internet-connected camera.Taig said the Ring deal has "accelerated how quickly we're able to identify suspects," and has directly led to arrests, including that of Couch.Ring has signed similar deals with hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the U.S. At least one Canadian mayor wants in, too."I want to make sure that my police service can respond to crime efficiently, effectively, and with all the modern tools available to them," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, of Windsor, Ont. He said he's concerned opioid addictions have led to a string of crime in his city, which is just 33 kilometres from Livonia.WATCH | Windsor, Ont., mayor defends proposed partnership with RingDilkens said he's been in touch with Ring and is eager for his city to adopt the Neighbors app once it's rolled out north of the border. He was given no timeline, however. A Ring spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News, "The Neighbors app is currently only available in the U.S."Privacy, data concernsThe police partnerships position a branch of a Silicon Valley giant as an intermediary between local authorities and citizens, letting its proprietary software act as a point of contact — leading to concerns about the way police data is handled once it's in the hands of Ring.Amazon already has access to a wealth of information on its users: tastes in movies and music through its streaming services, purchases from its online retail platform, not to mention the breadth of personal data that may be collected by the Alexa voice assistant. Critics of Ring's arrangements with police say local authorities shouldn't be facilitating Amazon's further acquisition of data."The whole system of frictionless video sharing with the police undermines most of the privacy rights that we've built over time," said Bonnie Stewart, a University of Windsor education professor who studies technology's implications for everyday life. She compared it to "building a surveillance infrastructure that looks back at us."The university recently hosted a public panel on the topic. Stewart said more than 70 people attended.Livonia Police said privacy concerns should be minimal, since doorbell cameras usually only record motion on a user's own front porch, rather than in public areas. But Ring videos shared online point to a different reality: Many cameras, if positioned correctly, also record comings and goings on the street, or beyond the user's property."Once we have opened the curtains, we can't close them," Stewart said. "People become accustomed to being surveilled at every level."In the U.S., a group of more than 30 civil rights organizations signed an open letter last fall demanding Ring's partnerships with police be terminated, claiming the deals "threaten civil liberties, privacy and civil rights, and exist without oversight or accountability."Other criticisms have been far-ranging, from concerns over racial profiling to potential cybersecurity risks. Last Friday, CBS reported Ring would soon roll out tighter security settings, after it was shown to share personal information with other parties without users' consent.In Windsor, the mayor stressed he doesn't want "a Big Brother state," but pointed out police don't have the ability to access live feeds through the Neighbors app, nor can they access video without a user's permission."You have the ability to participate or not," Dilkens said."I don't see it as a slippery slope."

    Pests — cockroaches, bedbugs, and mice — appeared to be on the rise in Toronto Community Housing buildings last year, according to two new reports.In one document, the public housing agency's staff say demand for pest control treatments jumped almost 18 per cent in 2019, compared to the previous year.And the problems became more acute as the year wore on, according to a separate TCH report.None of which comes as a surprise to Catherine Wilkinson, a 20-year TCH resident who until recently was a tenant representative on the board."Some tenants are actually suicidal, where they take medication to cope, particularly when it comes to bed bugs," she said in a deputation to the board's tenant committee two weeks ago."I don't think our tenants should have to live with these pests and we need to do everything to make sure that they don't."TCH declined to speak on camera with CBC Toronto about the reasons behind 2019's increased demand for anti-bug and rodent treatments.  But in an emailed statement, the agency blamed, in part, a city-wide surge in rat and mouse populations. The problem is "due to increased construction," according to the corporation.Increased treatments"Toronto Community Housing is committed to delivering clean, safe buildings and improving living conditions for tenants," the statement reads in part."As part of our prevention focus, [TCH] has increased its treatments standards by carrying out three treatments in a unit rather than two."In one of two reports to this week's meeting of the TCH board, chief operating officer Sheila Penny presents numbers that show about 62,000 anti-pest treatments at TCH units by the end of 2019. That compares to about 53,000 in the previous year.In particular, beg bugs appear to be leading the charge. The numbers show about 5,700 treatments in the first quarter of the year. In the last quarter, there were almost 7,000, and a year-end total of about 25,000 treatments. 'A lot of cockroaches'Next up were cockroaches with a total of about 16,300 treatments by the end of 2019. Mouse treatments trailed at 11,300 treatments that year. Treatments for a final category of pest, "other," totalled about 8,300 by the end of 2019. TCH says that includes ants and pigeons.Ilona Bata was one of the tenants who asked for help with pests in 2019. She said her Oak Street apartment became infested just after a neighbour moved out."There was a lot of cockroaches," she told CBC Toronto. "I mean, my kitchen was running with them."Bata, who's on disability, said TCH did one spraying, but there was no follow-up. She said a personal care worker disinfected her kitchen, which solved the problem.'People bring in bedbugs'Bata said tenants should do more to keep their apartments clear of pests."My trick is I don't let nobody in my apartment, because people bring in bed bugs; people from the street, people from different apartments," she said. "If they have bedbugs they're going to bring them in and share them with you."The report is to be presented at the Feb. 20 board meeting.The TCH statement points out that in 2018, the agency "spent about $2.4 million and we've increased our spending in 2019 as a result of our enhanced proactive response, including full building assessments and treatments, as well as enhanced measures such as heat treatments (sometimes used in units for health reasons) and canine detection." The cost of the 2018 mitigation effort wasn't immediately available, the statement says.Penny's report says staff responding to pest control complaints discovered other problems, which they were then able to address:"Of all the units visited by the Environmental Health Unit in 2019, more than 425 households demonstrated a need for additional supports, including access to resources to support de-cluttering and preparation for treatment, furniture replacement, or extreme cleaning services," her report notes."It is staff's experience that there continues to be an upward trend in support needs for tenants."The report also points out that the number of pest control treatments in the agency's rent-geared-to-income units "was substantially greater than those completed in market rental units." No reason is given for the difference.Penny's report concludes by warning the board that "the organization potentially faces orders/costs related to any perceived mismanagement including potential awards of rent abatement at the Landlord and Tenant Board, Municipal Licensing and Standards ... orders for failure to maintain the premises "pest free," and Health Protection orders from Toronto Public Health."

    Fossils from a hapless hadrosaur from Alberta show telltale signs of a disease that causes tumours in human children, showing the affliction has been around since at least the Age of Dinosaurs, a new study suggests.Bones from the tail of a truck-sized duck-billed, plant-eating dinosaur that lived about 75 million years ago had some large, unusual holes in them that caught the eye of Darren Tanke of the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alta.In a new study published last week in the journal Scientific Reports, Tanke and collaborators in the U.S. and Israel propose that the holes were caused by tumours from Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH). The disease affects about one in 200,000 human children and, in rare cases, adults, according to the Histiocytosis Association of Canada.The disease, which can be painful but usually isn't fatal in humans, is caused by an overgrowth of immature white blood cells called Langerhans cells, which can accumulate into tumours in parts of the body such as the skin, bones, lymph nodes or liver.There is some debate whether it is an immune dysfunction or a non-malignant cancer, and the cause is unknown, although it is not contagious and usually not inherited. In humans, aggressive cases are often treated with chemotherapy.'Pathological' bones tell storiesTanke, a technician at the museum, has been excavating fossils in Alberta's Dinosaur Provincial Park for more than 40 years. He's particularly interested in "pathological" bones showing injuries or diseases that can tell us more about how dinosaurs lived.One day, he was out fossil hunting when he found a cluster of tail bones from hadrosaurs that roamed the coastal plains of Alberta during the Late Cretaceous.Tail bones, especially those near the end of the tail, often show injuries — Tanke suggests that many may come from the huge animals, which roamed in herds, stepping on each other's tails. He took a closer look at this particular cluster and noticed that some were broken through the middle to reveal deep, circular holes."It reminded me a lot of when you cut a block of Swiss cheese and encounter a new hole," he said. "I had never seen anything like it before."Knowing he had found something very unusual, he sent some photos to Bruce Rothschild, a research associate with the Carnegie Museum and a professor of medicine at Indiana University, who has worked with him on other projects related to diseased and injured dinosaur bones.Rothschild, who later visited and took a closer look, said there aren't a lot of things that can create holes in bone, especially holes of this shape, which were smooth with little bulges or "outpockets" visible under a microscope. He had never seen anything like it before in dinosaurs — but he had in some human bones belonging to people with LCH."I'd never even heard of it," Tanke recalled.To confirm his hypothesis, Rothschild sent the fossils to Hila May, a researcher at Tel Aviv University, for micro-CT scanning. The researchers compared the results to holes in human bones with LCH, and found they shared very similar shapes.But at least one expert has some doubts. Dr. James Whitlock is a pediatric oncologist at the Hospital For Sick Children in Toronto who has treated and researched LCH in children for over 30 years. He was not involved in the study.Whitlock says in humans, the disease is diagnosed by looking at tissues under the microscope. He's not sure a diagnosis can be made by looking at the holes left in the bone."As a health scientist, it's not that convincing to me," said Whitlock, who is also a director of the Histiocytosis Association of Canada.That said, he hopes the study raises awareness of the rare disease and helps doctors diagnose it.But how bad is LCH?Whether the hadrosaur had LCH or not, the researchers don't know what impact the holes in its bones would have had on the animal.In humans, sometimes LCH causes no symptoms. The disease is considered "low-risk" when it affects the bones, though it's worse if it affects the spleen, liver or bone marrow.The animal that had the holes in its tail bones was an adult about eight metres long and taller than a human, and looked like it had had the disease for some time, Tanke said.But he added that hadrosaurs are "very tough" — he's seen bones from individuals that have survived and healed from "pretty spectacular" injuries, including broken limbs and pelvises.While this is the first dinosaur ever found with possible signs of LCH, it has been seen in other animals, including tigers and a tree shrew.Rothschild, who has compared signs of disease in many animals, said many diseases, from gout to psoriatic arthritis, can affect a wide range of animals, and can look quite similar in all of them."We're all God's children," he said. "It sounds like a funny way to phrase it, but we all have the same susceptibility."

    The Earl of Snowdon, the nephew of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, and his wife of 26 years are to divorce. The earl, David Armstrong-Jones, is 21st in line to the throne and has two grown-up children with wife Serena. "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced," a spokesman for the couple said in a statement.

    PARIS/MONTREAL (Reuters) - Shares of Alstom SA and Montreal-based Bombardier Inc fell on Tuesday after the French firm agreed to buy its Canadian rival's rail division for up to 6.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion), a deal likely to draw scrutiny from competition regulators and unions concerned about job cuts. Bombardier shares were down 7.88% at C$1.52 near midday on Tuesday. Alstom shares closed 3.2% lower at 48.70 euros in Paris.

  • 2nd set of infants switched at birth at N.L. hospital
    CBC

    Another set of parents whose baby was switched at birth at a hospital in Come by Chance, N.L., in 1962 tell their story.

    A man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping center in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, just 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in Thailand's northeast. The shooting came as Thailand is on edge after the shooting rampage earlier in the month.

    A majority of voters in Northern Ireland would oppose the region leaving the United Kingdom to form a united Ireland if a referendum were held tomorrow, according to a poll published by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday. Irish unity would be supported by just 29% of voters, with 52% against, the poll of 2,000 people organized by Liverpool University and Britain's Economic and Social Research Council found. If 'don't knows' are excluded, the figures show 65% to 35% in favor of remaining within the United Kingdom, the survey showed.

    Driving at night comes with challenges from poorly lit roads to headlight glare, but now many Ontarians say there's another thing to worry about — not being able to read the province's new licence plates in the dark.The blue plates are being heavily criticized on Twitter with many people posting photos of them at night, when all that's visible is a shiny blue rectangle. The numbers and letters are illegible. The new plates hit the road Feb. 1. They're blue with white numbers and letters, instead of the blue numbers and letters on the older white plates.Kingston police Sgt. Steve Koopman posted a photo he took of a car in a parking lot and asked, "Did anyone consult with police before designing and manufacturing the new Ontario licence plates? They're virtually unreadable at night."Another Twitter user uploaded a video showing a car with an old plate beside one with the new plate. The old white plate was clear while the new one was blurry. However, not everyone says they are struggling.OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who on Tuesday morning was monitoring a slushy commute on Highway 401 in the Greater Toronto Area, said he's been able to read the new plates in daylight and the dead of night."They're something to get used to. I haven't had any problems," he told CBC News.Schmidt noted the old models could also prove challenging to read sometimes when the blue lettering wore off the white background.Keeping 'status quo Liberal plate' not an option, minister saysIn an email to CBC Toronto, a government spokesperson wrote: "We have been made aware that some Ontarians are reporting concerns with readability to the naked eye under certain light conditions. We take this feedback seriously, value the input of Ontario drivers and law enforcement stakeholders and are currently looking into this." MPP Lisa Thompson, Ontario's minister of government and consumer services, echoed that messaging during a raucous question period at Queen's Park Tuesday.Under questioning from NDP MPP Jennifer French, Thompson said that the government is speaking with manufacturers and "getting to the bottom" of the complaints, but defended the province's new plates."These plates are working. People like them," she said, adding that technology used in the plates is also in use in other provinces like Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Quebec as well as 13 U.S. states."Sticking with the status quo Liberal plate that was peeling and flaking was not an option," she said."We absolutely have confidence in our plates."Watch: Minister Lisa Thompson defends Ontario's new licence platesIn a video posted online, interim Liberal Leader John Fraser criticized the government, saying changing the plates "was a poorly thought out decision, done too quickly." Before launching the new plates, the government said, it consulted with "key stakeholders, including our law enforcement partners, to test the readability, reflectivity and functionality of the new high-definition plates." Safety concernsBrian Patterson, president of the Ontario Safety League, a traffic safety organization, says it should be a basic requirement that a plate can be read at night.Patterson said in some cases, the blue plates can't even be read in daylight. "You have to be fairly close to read them with precision," said Patterson. "If you're calling in an impaired driver you want to make sure you give the licence plate correctly… [this] multiplies the complexity of doing that and it may discourage people from reporting [drunk drivers] to police."Toronto Police Services wouldn't comment on the new plates nor say if they were asked about the design.Some people online labelled the plates "stealth mode" and asked whether they would enable drivers to use the southern Ontario toll Highway 407 free. But, it turns out, the highway cameras can read them during the day and at night.

    Japan's cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to support companies to develop secure 5G mobile networks and drone technologies amid growing alarm among Tokyo policymakers over the increasing influence of China's 5G technology. The bill will give companies which develop such technologies access to low-interest rate loans from government-affiliated financial institutions if their plans fulfill standards on cyber security. Companies that adopt 5G technologies can also get tax incentives if they meet standards set by the government, according to the bill.

    Rhoda Nanook was alarmed when officials from the local housing authority started testing her home water tank for lead with little warning or explanation."After all these years, why now?" she asked. "It's kind of shocking to learn that you might have lead in your water supply."Nanook lives in public housing with five others in Taloyoak, Nunavut, where there is a housing shortage. Her daughter Karen Nanook, who shares the house with her, has been on a housing wait list for 10 years.In Taloyoak, water is trucked to houses and stored in home water tanks, like the Fiberglas Equinox-brand tank in Nanook's house.Rhoda said workers with the Taloyoak Housing Authority first appeared around the beginning of February and took a small sample of her water for testing."They emptied it, they cleaned it out, and then it was refilled," said Rhoda in a call with CBC Feb. 4. "Now they're testing it again."The last one came yesterday, telling me he's taking a water sample in a small bottle. That's the last time I heard of them."Rhoda and Karen have lived in the unit for more than 20 years, and aside from routine inspections, have never heard there was a risk of lead contamination in their water. The family uses it for cooking, and some in the household drink directly from the supply."That's a long time for something like this to start working in a human body," Rhoda said.'Potential exposure'In an email, Anna Kirbyson, a senior policy analyst with the Nunavut Housing Corporation (NHC), which oversees local housing authorities, confirmed workers discovered lead floats "in a small number of public housing water tanks in Taloyoak" during routine inspections.The lead float measures the amount of water in the tank and indicates when the tank is empty.Kirbyson said testing found "no evidence of water toxicity," meaning the water wasn't poisonous. However, she acknowledged there was some "potential exposure" to lead.Lead can be harmful to children's development even below toxic levels, according to Health Canada. Potential exposure means small amounts could have been in Rhoda and Karen's water as long as the device had been installed.It's not clear from the housing corporation's response whether the device is made of lead, or if it began leaching lead as it aged.Karen said the device in their tank has been there "since the early 90s.""The lead floats were removed immediately, and the tanks were flushed and replaced with new water," Kirbyson wrote. "Water from the units affected is now safe to drink." After all these years, why now? \- Rhoda NanookThe housing corporation would not respond to questions on why the lead floats were not noticed earlier, citing residents' confidentiality.Rhoda said, aside from a letter explaining her water was being tested for lead, the family hasn't received any more information from the housing authority.Karen said they haven't been told how much lead leached into the water or how long she and her family could have been affected."Tenants in the affected units were notified immediately and NHC provided a letter explaining the issue, and the steps taken to rectify the situation," Kirbyson said.According to Kirbyson, the hamlet's water is typically tested for lead at the source once a year and, legally, must be tested every two years minimum.If the testing finds lead in the water, the Department of Health issues a "do not consume" order.

    These days, Ally Guo and Wueming Qi are doing enough grocery shopping to call themselves professionals, regularly moving from one store to another with multiple lists in hand. "Families can't go out to buy groceries. So we need to help them to buy things," said Qi. "They say they don't have anything to do, because they're in isolation," added Guo. "The only thing they can do is cooking and eating. So, we can bring some happiness to them I think."Guo and Qi say they're among several Chinese Islanders who started offering their shopping help a few weeks ago.'Being careful is better than having regrets' Members of P.E.I.'s Chinese community have been returning home from various areas of China, and isolating themselves in their homes for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak in that country. That's despite the fact Canadian health officials are only telling those returning from the centre of the outbreak in China's Hubei province to self-quarantine. P.E.I. also hasn't had any cases of coronavirus, and the province's chief public health officer says the risk on the Island is low. "Being careful is better than having regrets," said Guo. "We do this not only to protect ourselves, but to be responsible to the community."As the number of families in quarantine has grown, Qi said, so has the number offering to help, mostly through social media channels popular with the Chinese community. Qi said she's seen at least 10 others who've shared their contact information, and have offered to pick up and drop off groceries, cleaning supplies, or whatever else is needed. "Many immigrants are coming here, so we always help each other," said Qi. "Sometimes it's very difficult to live in a country, which is so far away from our homeland," Guo said. "So it's very important to get some help. We all get that help when we arrive here. So right now is the time to give it back."Deliveries to the door The two said over the past three weeks, they've done multiple grocery runs for five different families. "They're in isolation, so we're just dropping things on the front step. And then immediately we're sending messages to them by phone to tell them their things have been delivered," said Guo. Both Guo and Qi say they'll keep offering their help for as long as it's needed. They said that's just the P.E.I. way. "It's not only our Chinese community," said Guo. "It's the whole community of the Island that brings us the feeling of love, of neighbours."More from CBC P.E.I.

    Lawyers for the province, Sipekne'katik First Nation and Alton Gas are heading back to court today.At issue in the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal is whether the government lived up to its duty to consult with the First Nation on a proposed natural gas storage project near the Shubenacadie River. The hearing is set for Tuesday and Wednesday.Alberta-based AltaGas has been pursuing an underground natural gas storage project in Nova Scotia for almost 20 years, starting with exploration in 2002.The energy company selected a site in Alton, N.S., with underground salt deposits that, if removed, could make room for up to 10 billion cubic feet of natural gas.  The Alton Gas project proposes using water from the Shubenacadie River to flush the salt deposits and then gradually return the briny mixture back into the river.Both the company and the province have touted the potential benefit of the Alton Gas project in stabilizing natural gas rates.The province granted Alton Gas environmental approval in 2007 and the project has inched forward, slowed in recent years by opposition from some Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq.Margaret Miller, the former environment minister, gave the Alton Gas project industrial approval in 2016 — a decision that was appealed by six separate parties, including Sipekne'katik First Nation. Concerns about the projectThe appeals claimed Miller's department didn't adequately consult with First Nations or use credible or sufficient scientific evidence when investigating the project's potential environmental impacts.Miller dismissed the appeals, but Sipekne'katik took its complaint of inadequate consultation to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia. There, in 2017, a justice quashed the minister's dismissal based on her department's failure to disclose documents to the First Nation.In spring 2019, after giving Sipekne'katik time to respond to the new material, Miller made small amendments to the industrial approval, but again concluded that the government's duty to consult had been satisfied.Sipekne'katik is pushing back on that ruling. Lawyers for the band, the Department of Environment, now headed by Gordon Wilson, and Alton Gas are scheduled to make their arguments beginning this morning.Meanwhile, a group of Mi'kmaw women called the Grassroots Grandmothers and their supporters have been opposing the storage project based on environmental concerns. Darlene Gilbert, Madonna Bernard and Paula Isaac were arrested last April at a Mi'kmaw camp near Alton Gas's worksite. RCMP said the women breached a temporary court injunction to stay off the land.Comparisons to B.C.Gilbert said she participated in Wet'suwet'en solidarity protests in Halifax last week and sees parallels between the tension over the Coastal GasLink project in B.C. and the Alton Gas project.In Northern B.C., where Coastal GasLink is looking to construct a natural gas pipeline through traditional Indigenous territory, there's discord between the elected First Nation band councils and hereditary leaders.Most of the elected First Nations band councils in the area of the Coastal Gaslink project signed off on the construction of the pipeline, but the hereditary leaders oppose it, raising questions about who governments and corporations have a duty to consult.In Nova Scotia, Sipekne'katik is asking for more consultation but not necessarily to quash the Alton Gas Project.Gilbert, who is a member of Annapolis Valley First Nation, said there are no conditions under which she could support the project and she's not interested in consulting any further, because "they're not consulting properly with our people."MORE TOP STORIES

    A Carleton County woman has been calling on the province to add signage and flashing lights along a busy highway where her two children wait to take the bus to school.Renée Sullivan lives down a stretch of road off Route 107 near Glassville, about 45 kilometres north of Woodstock. She said she sees vehicles racing by daily, while her two eldest daughters get on and off the bus."It makes my heart hurt even thinking of it, that one of my children are going to get hit," said the mother of three.Sullivan and her family moved to 65 Beaver Brook Rd. two years ago, and their house is about 100 metres from the highway. Her two daughters, Cassandra, 11, and Chloe, 7, cross the highway every morning just before 7:30. And they're dropped off around 4 p.m. after attending Florenceville Middle School and Bristol Elementary School. On the stretch of highway, vehicles are travelling over the speed limit, which is 80 km/h. I just want my kids to be safe. \- Renée SullivanIn the span of one month, she's also seen two vehicles drive past the school bus while its lights were flashing."It's the only passing lane on a very bumpy, twisty road," she said. "So people get quite agitated sitting behind vehicles or buses that are going the speed limit."She refuses to let her kids get picked up by themselves in the morning, because the stretch of highway is also used by logging trucks headed to a nearby lumber mill. 'People don't want to slow down'The closest sign that indicates the area is a school bus loading zone is almost six kilometres away on the eastbound side. And there's no signage westbound. "People have no idea there are kids getting on the bus here."But Sullivan isn't convinced signs will even help."People don't want to slow down," she said. "They're so distracted. It's crazy."And if something were to happen, there's no cell service on that stretch of highway to call an ambulance."It scares me."Jeremy Trevors, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said the province has evaluated this particular location and no additional signage "is required." "Signage for school bus loading locations is primarily based on available sight distance and the available sight distance exceeds the minimum required," Trevors said in an emailed statement to CBC News on Tuesday afternoon."It's important to note, sight distance is a measurement of the distance required for a vehicle to safely stop."Highway pickups are common Sullivan has asked if the bus could drive down the road to her home but said the request was denied by the Anglophone West School District.When it comes to bus pickups, Judy Cole, a spokesperson for the district, said staff consult the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure,"A review of the bus route along Route 107 near Beaver Brook Road was conducted and revealed we are compliant with the Education Act in terms of the regulations for side roads," she said in an emailed statement to CBC News.Cole also said it's not uncommon for school buses to pick up and drop off students along secondary roads and highways in rural areas.But Sullivan is hoping something will change soon. "I just want my kids to be safe."

    A federal agency tasked with reviewing how banks handle customer complaints says it will finally release its report this week, a move that comes after criticism from consumer advocates worried about what might be behind the delay in making the findings public.The review by the Federal Consumer Agency of Canada, which is mandated to protect consumers in regard to financial services and products, was announced in November 2018."There is an absolute sense of urgency with respect to releasing the report," according to Marissa Lennox, the chief policy officer with CARP, a national non-profit association that promotes financial security for seniors.As part of that review, the agency commissioned a survey that showed 43 per cent of Canadians had experienced at least one banking problem in the previous two years. Forty-one per cent who contacted their bank with a complaint said they encountered at least one barrier to resolution.The federal agency's report was sent to the minister of finance on Nov. 29, 2019. The agency's spokesperson, Lynne Santerre, initially refused to put a timeline on the report's release, saying in a Feb. 4 email: "We are currently working through the various administrative processes in preparation for the public release of the report which includes editing, translation and web publishing.""We will make the report public when ready," she said. CBC has been requesting a copy of the report since June 2019.Four hours after CBC's story was published on Tuesday, the agency said it would release the report Wednesday.Lennox said in a recent interview she was concerned by the delay.She wondered if the banks are getting a preview and editing the report to show them in a more favourable light, as they did with the last FCAC report into aggressive sales tactics.Bankers assocation denies seeing report"We saw some of the recommendations in the last report were weakened or removed after it was viewed by the banks," Lennox said. "I hope that isn't happening this time."The Canadian Bankers Association said earlier this month that it has not seen the draft or final report. The FCAC said neither a draft nor the report was shared with banks. "It's hard to shape bad news into good news so it's probably being carefully written," said John Lawford, with the non-profit Public Interest Advocacy Centre."It's probably an awkward report because there's no way to sugarcoat it."He calls the current methods banks use to handle complaints excessively complicated and "not consumer-friendly."He said financial regulators in the U.K. dealt with their own complaints about bank processes a number of years ago. There, he said, it was determined banks had different internal processes for dealing with customer complaints, many of them deemed unfair.Regulators then set one standard for all banks that included fewer steps and a strict timeline for dealing with complaints. No clear path for consumer complaintsPart of the issue in Canada is each bank has its own process for handling complaints and those processes aren't always clear to the customer.Right now, there are two options when a customer is unhappy with a bank's response and wants to escalate a complaint.The Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments is a national, not-for-profit and independent organization. ADR Chambers Banking Ombuds Office is a for-profit business. Banks get to decide which of the two they want to mediate complaints against them.CARP, the Consumers Council of Canada and the Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights have all urged the federal consumer agency to designate one national, independent bank ombudsman to deal with customer complaints.One independent banking ombudsman recommendedLennox said the current system of two ombudsmen is not in the public interest. She thinks it's clear there is a need for a single, independent office."The fact the banks have the freedom to choose which ombudsman office it wants to use for disputes with customers poses an inherent conflict of interest," Lennox said. "There is a conflict when an ombudsman's office entrusted with settling disputes is paid by one of the parties to that dispute," she said.According to the most recent annual reports from the two ombudsmen, the major banks pay approximately the same annual fees regardless of which they use. However, on top of those fees, ADR Chambers charges an additional hourly investigation rate of $290.Ombudsman Britt Warlop of ADR Chambers said in an email that the company is regulated by the FCAC and "is committed to serving the public good by ensuring the interests of consumers are put first and that their rights are protected."She called the company "a neutral external complaints body" with an impartial resolution dispute process that is trusted internationally.The Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments was the only banking ombudsman until the Harper government changed legislation allowing ADR Chambers to do the same, effective August 2015.In November 2018, OBSI's board of directors called on the federal government to revert back to a single ombudsman."We believe that Canada's banking industry and banking consumers would benefit from access to a single, not-for-profit banking ombudsman dedicated to accessibility, openness, transparency, independence, fairness, and efficiency for consumers and firms — and that the government of Canada should establish such a system," the board said. 'We don't need another report'Lawford hopes the report will break down each bank's performance in handling customer complaints, as well as their attitude toward those complaints. "I would like to see not just a report outlining the problems, but one that says, 'Here's what they do in other countries and here's how we can change,"' Lawford said.Stan Buell, president of the national, non-profit Small Investors Protection Association, is frustrated with the slow pace in making banks more accountable to their customers."We don't need another report, we need change," he said.MORE TOP STORIES

    Backyard grillers have been saying it for years, and now there's scientific proof: marinating your meat in beer is good for you.According to a team of researchers at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus, marinating moose and beef in unfiltered craft beer with a low-alcohol level helps preserve anti-cancer acids in the meat while significantly improving the antioxidants, which fight the compounds linked to multiple illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease and cancer."The population likes to have a beer with a grilled product so it's a double-whammy … you can get your beer and also have meat with flavour from your beer," said Raymond Thomas, associate professor and principal investigator of the functional foods research program.The team of scientists and researchers at Grenfell Campus of Memorial University has been studying the effects of craft beer marination on grilled meat since 2016. The results were featured recently in two food science journals."One of the things that I hope will come from this work is an alternative use for unfiltered base craft beers that have these herbs, spices, fruit, vegetables used in the formulation, that you can use them to make different types of marinades that will improve the nutritional quality and safety of grilled food," said Thomas.Thomas said there were two reasons craft beers, not more mass-produced brews, were used for the study: the ingredients are usually more creative, and most craft beer is not filtered, meaning sediment, which may contain yeast, aromas and proteins, is removed."If you are a small craft brewer, you can go out and play around with different types of ingredients so you have more independence in terms of new formulations that you can come up with over a short period of time," Thomas said. "I think that's where the difference is."To protect the integrity of the research, Thomas wouldn't divulge the type of craft beer used. However, he said, many local brewmasters use the same ingredients and, since they are also not filtering the beer, the same benefits should apply."The main ingredients, rather than what kind of beer, is that it's an unfiltered beer that has herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables in a formulation so, regardless of who you are as a craft brewer, if you're using this in your formulation and you have these types of products, then it's the same type of compounds," Thomas said."It's just that your composition might be a little bit different, depending on what raw material but you should have similar possibilities and capabilities."Thomas said the study was a departure from some of the work chemists are doing at Grenfell."It's [some] of the lighter, more fun work, and we use it as a balance to some of the hard-core basic stuff that we do."Students agree"This study will be very groundbreaking," said Charles Manful, one of the team's researchers. "This is going to be the first time that unfiltered beers have been used as a base to marinades that can suppress the formation of heterocyclic (amines)."Heterocyclic amines are carcinogenic chemicals formed when cooking meat at high temperatures.Manful's first graduate studies focused on Newfoundland's crop of wild blueberries. When he began researching marinades of craft beer, he was a little skeptical. However, once he began looking into the chemical makeup of the beer, he saw similarities."My initial thoughts were that it wasn't very closely related to my research, as I work on blueberries, but once I got into it and realized the chemistry was consistent to what I did in my previous studies, I … jumped into it," he said. "It's been a wonderful journey and I've learned a lot through the process."Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

    The top complaint in the recently released annual report by the veterans ombudsman is wait-times for a decision on benefits.Craig Dalton is the veterans ombudsman and splits his time between Ottawa and Charlottetown. He says he thinks both his office and Veterans Affairs can do a better job helping retired service people."I think we can collectively do a better job for veterans, I think we can manage complaints more quickly," he said."Wait-times are the number one issue all the time."Dalton said wait-times can cause frustration and those veterans who may be at risk of homelessness or need medical care are affected more significantly by having to wait.There are about 44,000 veterans and while that is difficult to triage Dalton said, "if you are at risk if you are in a situation where you are unable to access care because you haven't received a decision… reach out to our office."The report also highlights the fact that a number of veterans waiting for a decision filled out the wrong forms because they didn't have the correct information. "That's a very real issue. Sometimes it is individuals not having the information they need to complete the program. Sometimes it is individuals trying to navigate to them what might be a complex process," he said.Sometimes people may need medical information and to get that information the process can also be complex and take time as well."I think the process by its very nature requires a lot of information and sometimes that is just difficult to put together," Dalton said.In 2018-2019 the ombudsman's office opened 2,000 new files. After an investigation the ombudsman's office determined 628 of the complainants had been treated unfairly.OutcomesIn the report Dalton said he wants to be able to define outcomes for veterans."What are we actually trying to achieve for veterans? What are their needs? Where are the gaps?" he said.Dalton points to other parts of the world for examples."The United Kingdom over the past couple years has developed a national veterans strategy… with some outcomes. Those outcomes include things like financial security but also health, social inclusion, employment, sense of purpose, housing and shelter," Dalton said.Women veteransAnother thing Dalton highlights is concerns around veterans who are women."There are women veterans and groups of women veterans who don't appear to have the same positive outcomes that male veterans do," he said.Dalton said there is more to understand and there are more challenges and barriers for women veterans."We know for example they tend not to self-identify as veterans and therefore they might not be as willing to seek benefits and support," he said."Things evolve and happen differently for women veterans."Dalton said he wants to do his bit to shine a light on that.More P.E.I. news

    When Tara Marchiori called her daughter on Monday to see how her presentation went for a class at Aurora College in Yellowknife, she wasn't expecting to hear how cold it was in the classroom.That morning students received an email from the school alerting them that one of the pumps in the building was leaking and the heat had to be shut off."There's no heat in the building, I mean it's –36 C and they didn't send anyone home. Which seems like a misstep to me," said Marchiori.Lynn Morris Jamieson, the Vice President of Student Affairs at the college, says the school found out about the heat problem around 8 a.m. Monday morning, and sent the email out right away before shutting the heat off around 9 a.m."We monitored the situation and made sure at no time did the heat in the building get below a level that was comfortable for people," Jamieson said.She says the temperature in the building never dropped below 17 C, and the heat was back on before noon.Glycol problem lingering for 5 yearsThere was something else in Monday's email about heat problems that concerned Marchiori as a parent. In the note, students and staff were also told they may smell glycol in the lobby and elevators because of issues with the heating system. Gail Leonardis, executive director for the N.W.T. Community Services Corporation — which owns and manages Aurora College's building, Northern United Place — says the type of glycol used in the heating system is called propylene glycol. She says it's added to the heating lines to stop them from freezing. It's also used as an additive in some food, cosmetic products and pharmaceutical items. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies propylene glycol as an additive that is "generally recognized as safe" for use in food. This isn't the first time students at Aurora College's Yellowknife's campus have been warned about the potential smell or leak of glycol in the building.Marchiori asked her daughter to screen-shot all of the correspondence from the school that mentioned glycol. There are at least 20 emails that mention several different incidents related to glycol smells and leaks, dating back to October 2019.Jamieson says the school has been dealing with glycol leaks and smells for around five years. She says the school has been working with the N.W.T. Community Services Corporation as well as the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission and the territorial government to get a satisfactory resolution."We've worked on a case-by-case basis," Jamieson said. "Every time we've had an issue we've dealt with it with our emergency response plan."Along with Aurora College, Northern United Place also includes a church, an auditorium, and apartment units for students, families and people who are elderly.Leonardis says it's rare for the heating system to leak glycol, and the majority of the warnings sent out to students are about the odour released by the glycol when it's heated."They're not being exposed at all to any of the heating fluids or the glycol," Leonardis said.Marchiori says her daughter generally has great experiences at the school, but worries building maintenance issues might affect her education."What they're dealing with ... is this sort of crumbling infrastructure that does not allow for what I would consider is like a normal academic experience."

    A week is a long time in politics, they say, and that was especially true during the last seven days in New Brunswick.Last Tuesday, the Higgs government's reputation for making tough, politically risky decisions was at the forefront of the announcement of changes to small-town hospitals.If there was political flak, "we're going to do it anyway," Health Minister Ted Flemming declared. "A government has to govern. There's been enough studies, enough consultations, enough reviews, enough, enough, enough."The CEOs of the province's two health authorities were "fabulously qualified" to lead the reform along with their staffs and boards, he said, "to the point that New Brunswickers should be thankful and grateful that we have these people in New Brunswick." Fast forward to Premier Blaine Higgs's news conference on Monday, when he said that the plan was not as "ready to go" as the CEOs had said it was, and that its implementation was "not well-defined.""I did expect that they would have a greater ability to roll out the plan," he said of the CEOs, Karen McGrath at Horizon and Gilles Lanteigne at Vitalité."I was disappointed that that was not the case. Anyone would be disappointed that we weren't able to roll this out seamlessly."Too many questions, few answersAccording to Higgs, too many questions came up in the intervening week that lacked answers.With six small-town emergency departments shutting down between midnight and 8 a.m. starting next month, would there be more advanced-care paramedics to accommodate the increase in patients travelling greater distances to city hospitals?Would there still be palliative care in those smaller hospitals? Were doctors spelled off from overnight shifts in the ER actually practising in those communities, allowing them to see more patients during the day, as the health authorities promised? "Those questions should have been clear, answered, without any concern," Higgs said. But, he said, they weren't. And apparently they had not been asked by anyone in his government  — a startling admission for a premier who emphasizes managerial competence and precise, measurable achievements."I'm an engineer," Higgs told a business audience in Saint John last year. "I love Gantt charts," a kind of bar graph showing timelines and targets."I love measurements. I love people to hold accountable: like 'Who owns this?' and 'When are you coming back with a report?' and 'what's that report going to look like?' and 'When are we going to see results,' so that we have a timeline."How, then, did no one ask the right questions about the health plan before it was released — especially given that versions of the plan have been floating around for more than a decade?Higgs acknowledged Monday he had not been shown a Gantt chart, "which I would normally see," for the health reforms."I was assured it was all done," he said, "because we've been trying to do it for so long."He explained that as premier he wants to delegate decision-making to "people in their own divisions, to take responsibility for their everyday activities."In this case, though, it took a week of protests for Higgs to discover there was a lack of forethought about the spinoff effects on other parts of the system.Health reform plans aren't dead yetThe resulting fallout took his minority government to the brink of a snap election call. It also cost him the only francophone MLA and minister he had, Robert Gauvin. He'll now lack that perspective in future caucus and cabinet deliberations. How, then, to go forward?"Doing nothing is not an option," Higgs said. "It's never been an option for me. Taking a step back is necessary." The plan isn't dead. "I don't know of another plan," Higgs said.It will be the basis for consultations the province will organize this spring — the consultations Flemming said a week ago were no longer necessary. That will include visits by Higgs himself to the six communities with affected hospitals.But the premier added he'd be glad to hear alternatives that address the pressing issues that still need urgent solutions: not enough doctors and nurses to allow the system to care for an aging population.And how should people respond the next time he says he's standing firm on an unpopular policy and is willing to go into an election to ensure it goes ahead? "If I'm in a position again, which I hope to be, to say 'I have this plan to roll out, I have assurances we can do this,' maybe I'll ask more questions. But I do ask a lot of questions in any case, so I'm not sure how many more I would ask."But I would expect for people to be accountable for delivering what they promise to deliver, and I have to rely on people to be able to do that." So, he said, he would stake his ground "on different issues going forward, on the basis that I believe in what the plan is, that it will be well executed," he said."The concern here is that the implementation plan was just not well thought-out." For many who believed in Higgs — who were confident he was a non-politician willing to make the hard choices — that distinction was lost, the reversal particularly disappointing."I truly thought he was stronger," Bob McVicar, a Saint John businessman and Conservative supporter, said in a social media post. "He just choked like the rest have in the past. I'm suddenly wondering what makes him different from Gallant."At the end of a critical week for Higgs and his government, that comparison — to the former Liberal premier he often accused of avoiding difficult decisions — may be the cruellest critique of all.

    Prince Edward Island is doing its part when it comes to recycling batteries.Over the last year about 37,000 kilograms of batteries were recycled by Islanders."It was the best year we've had so far. There was about 23 per cent more batteries turned in than the previous years," says Heather Myers, disposal manager with Island Waste Management.There has been a push in recent years to recycle batteries, through ad campaigns and such, and that initiative is paying off, Myers said.Batteries are put into collection boxes and those boxes are sent to sorting facilities where batteries are separated according to weight and their chemistry. The batteries are then sent to processors where the chemicals and metals in the batteries are extracted, Myers said."Then they will repurpose those products into remanufacturing new items," she said. "You can get metal out of the battery then there is a lot of heavy metals like lead and copper."The metals pulled from the old batteries are reused to make new batteries, Myers said.Properly dispose of batteriesThere are reasons why you can't just toss a battery in the waste bin to be shipped off to a landfill."Those batteries do have chemicals in them, those chemicals can leach out of the batteries and into the landfill system and then we have to collect that and treat it," Myers said.If a battery doesn't end up in the proper location and finds its way into organics, or on the side of the road, it can cause issues, Myers said."Those chemicals do leach out and they can cause contamination to our groundwater or our soil. So it is best to make sure batteries are properly recycled and disposed of," she said.Sometimes batteries have to be picked out of trash by IWMC staff, but batteries can be small and hard to see, Myers said.Don't blue bag themBatteries can be hard to see in blue bags too and people should put them in a separate container, she said."That's contamination for our plastic and glass and cans. We don't want contamination in the recyclables. It's possible they could get rejected because processors don't want to have things like batteries in with their plastics " she said.Myers said it is also a bad idea to store dead batteries in a drawer at home.Batteries can be dropped off at Waste Watch centres, grocery stores or various Island businesses that have collection boxes.More from CBC P.E.I.