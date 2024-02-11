Avdiivka

The enemy’s efforts to seize control of logistical supply routes for Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka’s northern flank persist, as stated by Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group, while military expert Vladyslav Seleznyov discussed the escalating threat in the sector with Radio NV on Feb. 10.

Russian forces persistently apply pressure on Avdiivka, with the majority of daily attacks concentrated in this front sector. The enemy’s advances, particularly around the coking plant, aim to divide our defensive center at the Avdiivka bridgehead.

These challenges demand serious attention. The approach of General Tarnavskyi and his staff officers remains uncertain, but decisions will prioritize the safety of soldiers holding the defensive lines in this front sector.

The delayed implementation of additional engineering fortifications has allowed enemy advancements, as per reliable monitoring sources.

Conversely, sectors where these measures were promptly implemented have prevented enemy progress.

The Ukrainian forces face formidable challenges in this front sector. The enemy seeks to secure territory within our borders, with Avdiivka serving as an appealing target due to its potential media coverage.

However, it’s vital for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to conduct rear-guard actions and maneuver effectively to maintain defensive positions, avoiding engagement in risky combat operations from a besieged position.

