Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to penetrate the border, regional governor says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces have thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to penetrate the border in Russia's Kursk region, the interim governor of the region said on Tuesday.

Alexei Smirnov said that soldiers and Federal Security Service border forces had repelled a Ukrainian attack in the region.

The MASH Telegram channel, which has contacts in Russian state security, said that about 100 Ukrainian fighters had tried to enter Russia in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region.

Ukrainian shelling wounded five people, including three children, in Russia's Kursk region, Smirnov said earlier.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Mark Trevelyan)