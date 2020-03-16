Russian great grandmother fired up by passion for ice hockey

Fyodorova, who has three great grandchildren, said that although she is much slower and less skillful than many younger players, she enjoys the camaraderie with her team mates.

On her red jersey, Fyodorova proudly wears number 80. It is not a homage to one of Russia's hockey greats, but a tribute to her age.

All her team mates, in fact, wear their age on their backs.

Fyodorova had initially been scared to fall and break a bone, but gradually felt stronger and more confident on her skates the longer she spent on the ice.

Now skating has become second nature and she hopes to keep playing hockey as long as she can.