Russian guided bomb hits Ukraine train station - authorities

STORY: "Around midnight, the enemy dropped a guided aerial bomb 'KAB-250' on the railway station," the Donetsk region police said in a statement released on its website.

It also said that two hours later, four S-300 missiles hit the town.

Local resident Ksenia, who didn't provide a surname, said she "saw lightning that lit up the whole town," and called it a nightmare scene when she woke up.

She added that the bomb's damages have left her parents homeless.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (February 20) Russian troops would push further into Ukraine to build on their success on the battlefield after the fall of the town of Avdiivka.