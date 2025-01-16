Russian gunpowder factory attacked, Ukrainian official says

KYIV (Reuters) - A major Russian gunpowder factory in the Tambov region was attacked, a Ukrainian official said on Thursday, without directly claiming responsibility or specifying the consequences of the attack.

"The enterprise is one of the main suppliers of explosive materials for the army of the Russian Federation," Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, wrote on Telegram.

"With the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, production at the plant increased significantly," he added.

Ukraine and Russia have regularly attacked military production facilities deep inside each other's territory in the course of their war.

